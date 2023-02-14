Inaugural Winter Carnival planned at Eleven Mile State Park

Head to Eleven Mile State Park for the inaugural Winter Carnival, with activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ice skating will be available and there is no charge for skates from the Ramps and Alleys Skate Shop. There will be games, fishing, hot chocolate and you can play hockey with a ranger. There will also be a food truck on-site.

All you need is a daily Parks Pass ($10 per vehicle) to get into the park. Go to the Marina Parking lot and let the fun and games begin.

Park Passes are available through the kiosks or stop by the Ranger Station. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

• • •

Library features film club with movies

The Woodland Park public library recently launched a film club that includes movie screenings and discussions. Coming Feb. 22, “The Night of the Hunter,” starring Robert Mitchum and Shelley Winters, begins at 5 p.m. in the large meeting room on the lower level of the library. Movie nights are free and include popcorn and lemonade. For information, call 719-687-9281, ext. 113.

• • •

Education updates

Krystal Conley, of Woodland Park, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester.

• • •

Call for Artists for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival

After over 30 years, the Mountain Arts Festival is moving to a new location in Woodland Park. The new location is just a couple of blocks from the old one in Memorial Park. This new location will have more space for additional artists and food vendors. The date has been changed to the second weekend in August (Aug. 12 and 13), when fewer competing activities are occurring.

The Mountain Artists look to 2023 to be bigger and better than ever. The annual Mountain Arts Festival is calling for artists for this year’s show and the deadline is May 1. Applications for this juried show can also be obtained from the website, themountainartists.org.

In addition to the Mountain Artists annual summer show, they also have amembers-only show in November, a student art show in the spring, and a scholarship program.

Artists interested in joining the organization can pick up an application at the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, or can find the application at the website mentioned above.

• • •

Woodland Park motor vehicle office schedule changes to close for lunch

The Woodland Park motor vehicle office will close daily for lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily starting Feb. 13. For additional information, call Teller County Clerk and Recorder Stephanie Kees at 719-686-8036.