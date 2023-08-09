• Kids can climb and crawl on more than 20 big trucks and emergency vehicles on Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meadow Wood Sports Complex. This free event is expected to feature fire engines, an ambulance, dump trucks, a snowplow, a street sweeper, a police car, a backhoe, a school bus and more.

• Ute Pass Cultural Center is partner with Sound Advice rock band to present a free End of Summer Community Concert on Aug. 24. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar and food trucks. Live music will be from 7-9 p.m. inside the main room of the UPCC.

• Join the CC&V External Relations team at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek for the quarter three Community Open House on Aug. 24 from 5-6:30 p.m. Representatives will share updates about the Cripple Creek & Victor mine; this is also an opportunity to ask any questions related to mining as well.

• The City of Manitou Springs held a ribbon-cutting event Aug. 9 celebrating the installation of EV Chargers at Hiawatha Gardens.

Education accolades

• Two Woodland Park students were honored by Fort Lewis College in Durango. Justin Smith graduated with a degree in Geology and GIS Certificate. Kendall Wichman, a Biology major, was named to the Dean’s List for the Springs 2023 semester.

• Alexis Kane of Woodland Park has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2023 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

• Molly Hester of Monument was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Hester is majoring in Nursing.