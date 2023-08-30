• Choices, a nonprofit organization that helps young people caught in unplanned pregnancies, hosts a series of Tea Time presentations for high school girls. The presentations are from 3:50 to 4:35 p.m. Thursday afternoons in September at the Woodland Park library.

• A free fall bird walk with wildlife biologist Joe LaFleur will be held Saturday, Sept. 2 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Meet at the new American Eagles upper parking lot for a bird walk on the Grouse Mountain trails. Access to the area is just west of Victor; from Victor drive west on Highway 67 and turn left on the American Eagles Access Road just before the Arequa Gulch Bridge. Follow the access road to the upper parking lot.

Binoculars are suggested and the event is open to ages 5 and up. Dress for mountain weather and hiking on rough terrain. Following the walk, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. LeFleur will present a free program at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave. Learn to identify local birds in this audiovisual presentation.

• Reserve Our Gallery hosts a free Gala on September 8, 6:30 — 8:30 p.m. at 400 West Midland in Woodland Park. While attending the event, a person can buy a ticket to get into the Speakeasy Lounge, which is set up only for the night in a secret location. The ticket price for the Speakeasy Lounge is a donation. It’s a fundraiser for the Rampart Library District’s “Night at the Library” event, which is happening at the beginning of October. Join the fun and RSVP for the September gallery event by calling 719-401-2301 or emailing [email protected].

• Sept. 2 is the final day for Divide residents to finish property mitigation work and bring the slash material to the disposal site, which is east of the US 24 / CO 67 intersection. Take Hybrook Road south from US 24; the site is on the left past the post office. The site will accept materials from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. The cost is $20 per pickup load or equivalent. Cash or check only.

• Teller County Regional Animal Shelter’s annual “Wags and Wishes” fundraising event has been scheduled for Nov. 4 at the Double Tree in Colorado Springs.

“Working together, we can continue to provide the best care for our shelter guests and give them a safe, loving place to hang out until their lucky day comes... getting adopted and going home!” TCRAS said.

• A blood drive is being held On Sept. 11 at Our Lady of The Woods Catholic Church. Please seriously consider donating. There is a critical shortage and our local hospitals need your donation.