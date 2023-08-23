• Enjoy two days of free garden tours on Aug. 26-27. The Harvest Center and Master Gardener and Greenhouse Tour are holding the event to celebrate 15 years of garden tours. Tours are from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. both days.

• The Ute Pass Cultural Center is partnering with award-winning performer Cari Dell to present a free concert on Aug. 24. The event will begin with a happy hour at 6 p.m. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. in the main room of UPCC.

• The Great Divide Kite Flight will be held on Aug. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hayden Park in Divide. Aside from kites, there will be corn hole, a child ID program plus free snacks, drinks and toys.

• What if there were more that unites us than divides us? Teller County community members who want to learn about a project that supports productive dialogue across differences are invited to “Bridging the Divide” on Tuesday, August 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Woodland Park Library downstairs meeting room.