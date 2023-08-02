• The Gold Camp Victorian Society will be exploring the ghosts of the gold camp life in Cripple Creek’s historic Mt. Pisgah Cemetery on Sept. 16-17. In this historic production the members of the society perform authentic portrayals of some of the gold camp’s most famous, nefarious, and lovable characters in an entertaining, and slightly spooky, atmosphere.

• The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Community Engagement Forum meeting at the Ute Pass Cultural Center main room upstairs. Chief of Police Chris Deisler and his staff will present the police department 3-Year Strategic Plan to the group.

• Charis Bible College invites you to hear from Andrew Wommack and experience special sessions with Pastor Benny Hinn. The conference is FREE and open to the public. Visit their website or call 719.635.1111 to register.