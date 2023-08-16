• Residents of Woodland Park are invited to attend a virtual Town Hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 to discuss the 2023 Housing Needs Assessment. Hosted by Points Consulting, representatives will discuss the Assessment process, the importance of public contributions, and how the Assessment will help shape the future of housing in the Woodland Park community.

• Divide Fire Protection District hosts a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sept. 3 at the fire station at 103 Cedar Mountain Rd. The event features an introduction to the new chief T. J. McLeod along with information about volunteering. Donations to the department are accepted.

• The Ute Pass Cultural Center will be hosting Cowboy Bingo on Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. A packet of six cards for each of 10 games can be purchased for $20. There will be a prize awarded for the best cowboy and cowgirl duds.

• The Ute Pass Historical Display is still showing at the Woodland Park library. The presentation is on the top floor at the Library. The display shows the history and different events going on at the Blue Mountain Ranch and Sanborn Ranch.

• The Woodland Park Senior Organization is hosting an all you can eat breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit and drinks on Sept. 9 from 8-11 a.m.. The cost is $8 for adults, kids (3-6) — $2.