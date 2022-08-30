Education updates
Abbey Morgan, of Woodland Park, was named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
• • •
Apply now for fall Woodland Park Citizens Academy
Applications are being accepted for the fall Woodland Park Citizens Academy The Citizens Academy is a free series of in-person classes designed to provide an inside look at the City of Woodland Park government. This program is for anyone who wants more insight on their local government in a hands on environment.
Space is limited. Application deadline is Sept. 2. Info: https://www.city-woodlandpark.org/400/Citizens-Academy.
• • •
PPACG Area Agency on Aging, Ent Credit Union offer retirement planning webinars
Successful retirement means making important decisions and planning ahead for financial, medical, legal, social and other retirement challenges. The PPACG Area Agency on Aging and Ent Credit Union are partnering with local experts to offer an exciting selection of classes to help people plan for the retirement they want. The series provides the knowledge and tools that soon-to-be retirees need to get a “jump start” on their future. Adults 55-65 or those planning to retire in the next five years are encouraged to attend, but this series is beneficial to all adults.
Registration is required; sign up online at ppacg.org/events. Check the events and registration page for full details.
Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. — Making the Golden Years Golden. Are you eagerly awaiting retirement, or does it seem too far in the future to think about? It is never too early for planning and never too late to start. In this session, people of all ages will have the ability to explore options, identify priorities, figure out how much to save, and start to build a plan. Presenter: Ent Team.
Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. — Social Security 101. As you begin to approach retirement, you may see a flood of information that may or may not be fully accurate. The session will address Social Security questions including benefits calculations, benefit eligibility factors, application process, an overview of all the different benefits Social Security administers and more. Presenter: Josh Weller, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration.
Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. — Meaning and Purpose In Retirement. Just as you can benefit from financial planning for retirement, so you can benefit from planning for a sense of meaning and purpose. This session invites you to think about how you can create the life you want in your retirement phase of life. Presenter: Sara Honn Qualls, Ph.D., ABPP, Kraemer Family Professor of Aging Studies and Professor of Psychology, Director, Gerontology Center.
• • •
Alzheimer’s Association offers Dementia Conversations webinar
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a Dementia Conversations webinar Sept. 12, to help families navigate some of the difficult steps in the earliest stages of dementia. To register, call the free Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, go to alz.org.
• • •
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region announces GenZVote! youth video contest
COLORADO SPRINGS • The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region has announced a video contest for youth. The GenZVote! contest is open to those 16-23 years old living in El Paso or Teller counties. Submissions must be 30-60 seconds long and will be accepted through Sept. 19. Winners will be announced by Oct. 3. Top winners can win $1,000.
The project aligns with the mission of the League of Women Voters, “Defend Democracy. Empower Voters.” To register, visit LWVPPR.org.