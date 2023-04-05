Art show winners on display

Peak Art Adventure is a juried art show hosted by Reserve Our Gallery May 3 — 30, 2023. Judges from across the country voted 75 pieces into the show. They picked the following awards:

Best of Show — Cottonwood Reflections by Michael Gault (Oil on panel)

Best Portrait — Out of the Shadow by Dana Lee Stoner (Photography); Ray Charles by Mark Courage was runner up

Best Local Inspiration — Into the Royal Gorge by Jerry Edwards (Watercolor); The Hunt by Andrew Ellingson was runner up

Best Landscape — Willow Lake by Glen Roberts (Acrylic); Dawn in Garden of the Gods by Glen Roberts was runner up

Best Miniature — Rocky Mountain High by Julie Cutting (Oil); The Creek by Theresa Nipper was runner up

An art reception for Peak Art Adventure is on May 13 from 6-8 p.m. A People’s Choice award is determined May 3-30. Please drop by the gallery to vote. Reserve Our Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. every day.

• • •

Aid for firefighters

Jayson Alvarez is on a mission provide local volunteer wildland firefighters with Individual first aid kits. He wants to make sure everyone protecting Teller County from wildfires is protecting themselves too. So, he started a GoFundMe asking people to donate towards the cause.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/support-your-volunteer-firefighters• • •

Victor Elks Lodge offers meals on Sunday

Victor Elks Lodge #367 will be serving soup for Victor residents who might need a free hot meal at 1 p.m. on Sundays. For those who cannot be at the lodge, the Elks will have to-go containers.

• • •

Support network

A new grief support and education group is starting in Woodland Park. Understanding Your Grief is an 8-week course that begins on April 20. It will be held on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m.

To register or for more information, contact a facilitator: Kathy Sparnins, 719-659-0447, or Sarah Lee, 719-505-2257, or email info@voicesofgriefcenter.org.

• • •

Call for entries for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival

Call for entries: The Mountain Artists are accepting entries for the 38th annual Mountain Arts Festival, to be held Aug. 12-13 at Memorial Park in Woodland Park. This is a juried art festival. Learn more about this huge event as we expand to 82+ booths, add live music and food trucks for this year’s event. Applications are available at themountainartists.org. Call 719-401-2301 for more information.