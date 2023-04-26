• Recording Artist and acclaimed Singer Songwriter, Pierce Pettis is back at Righteous Grounds Coffee Shop108 N. Park St. an historic cottage, on Saturday May 13th, doors open at 7pm music starts 7:30pm. A suggested donation is $20; the performance is free for police officers, firefighters and active military.

• An Evening of the Arts will be hosted by Colorado Springs Christian School in Woodland Park (1003 Tamarac Parkway) on Friday April 28th from 3:30 to 5:30. The students have produced over 2,000 pieces of art throughout the school year. There will also be performances by the CSCS choir, band, percussionists, and flutists. There will have food trucks out back.

• Ute Pass Regional Health Service District hosts a Firearm Safe Storage workshop from 12 to 2 p.m. April 29 at 1017 A U.S. Hwy. 24 in Woodland Park. “Keeping guns in a safe place is just one proven strategy that can prevent suicide,” said Ashlee Shields, Teller County Suicide Prevention Project Coordinator.

The workshop is free and limited to 15 participants. To register, visit bit.ly/aril-safe-storage or email ashlee.shields@ppchp.org.