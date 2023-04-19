Lightbulb presents “The Secret Garden”

Lightbulb Theatre Co. presents “The Secret Garden,” April 26-April 28 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. In a release from Madison Leake, the director, the story is centered on Mary Lennox, a pretentious and irritable young girl, who comes to live with her uncle in his bleak Yorkshire manor. She is left to herself but when the chambermaid Martha tells Mary about a walled garden that has been hidden and locked for a decade, Mary becomes intrigued. Her quest to find out the garden’s secrets leads her to discover other secrets hidden in the big house. “The Secret Garden,” is at 6 p.m. April 26 and 27 and at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 28. Tickets are $15 and available at lightbulbtheatre.co.

• • •

Paint drop-off

There will be a free paint drop-off event in Cripple Creek on May 16. At the event, households and businesses can drop off leftover paint for recycling or pick-up free paint for a project. The event will be held from 2-6 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Cripple Creek Public Works building. Registration is required to attend this event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-drop-off-and-giveaway-event-cripple-creek-co-registration-596160410837

• • •

Free bird walk

Join wildlife biologist and author Joe LaFleur for a free guided bird walk at Manitou Lake north of Woodland Park on Saturday, April 22 from 8-9 a.m. While the walk is free, the Picnic Area requires a fee of $10 per vehicle ($5 Golden Age Pass). Binoculars suggested, ages 5 and up. For more info call 719-301-8801. In the event of extreme weather (severe rain and/or snow) the walk will be cancelled. To stay informed, register by emailing joe@betterbirdwatching.com.