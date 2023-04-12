U.S. 24 to close for bridge construction

U.S. 24 will be closed between Antero Junction and Hartsel for 21 days beginning April 17 for construction of two bridge structures. There will be a detour available.

“If the project were to replace these structures under single lane closures, construction for each structure would take approximately four months each,” the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a news release. “By having a 21-day closure, the construction schedule will be shortened by approximately four months and should be complete in three months.”

The bridges, located on U.S. 24 at mile points 227.1 and 229.5, were built in 1937 and will be replaced concurrently.

• • •

American Legion Post #1980 sponsors the Merit Academy Shooting Sports Club.

The club is part of the American Legion Junior Shooting Sports Program’s gun safety education and marksmanship program. The sponsorship promotes the Legion’s Four Pillars of Service: Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism and Children & Youth.