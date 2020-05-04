Little remains of $200,000 Teller County set aside in March to fund coronavirus-related emergencies.
“We’re pretty close to that now,” said county administrator Sheryl Decker, speaking April 23 at a Teller County commissioners’ Zoom meeting.
The remaining funds are reserved for purchasing additional personal protective equipment as well as testing supplies, Decker said. “All in all, the major expenses are behind us.”
The preparation plans included leasing a former hardware store in Woodland Park for an alternative hospitalization site for patients of UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
With 50 cots, the former store is equipped to handle an influx of COVID-19 cases. But with 28 confirmed cases and 2 deaths over the past three months, the county has not been hit as hard as other places in Colorado.
By comparison, as of April 29, neighboring El Paso County recorded 884 confirmed cases and 69 deaths.
At $10,000 a month, the lease agreement for the site with Gold Hill Square South LLC is up in December. “We tried to negotiate to get out before December but we were not able to,” Decker said. “Should we not need it, we will aggressively pursue trying to end the contract early.”
In a time of financial uncertainty due to the pandemic, Teller County Treasurer Mark Czelusta’s office receives up to three calls a day seeking flexibility in the deadline to pay property taxes. “Overall, Woodland Park is leading that request pack with about $40,000 of the total.”
As of April 30, Czelusta’s office had received 32 requests, representing 54 accounts, and $89,621.66 in delayed revenue, he said in an email to The Courier.
Czelusta provided the breakout city by city of funds delayed: Woodland Park: $66,875, Cripple Creek; $897, Victor; $8,226 and unincorporated Teller County, $13,621.
“This represents the total delayed revenue for all districts associated. Not just money direct to the community in question,” he wrote in the email.
However, the county does have some flexibility, despite the fact that, technically, the due dates are set in state statute. Depending on the payment plan, due dates for taxes are March 1, May 1 or June 16.
Of course, Czelusta prefers on-time payment. “So that we can continue to fund activities such as the sheriff, public health, emergency management, ambulance, fire, schools, water and sanitation districts, etc.,” he said. “All these, among other offices, are important in our efforts against COVID-19.”