Teller County is implementing more restrictions for businesses and public gatherings amid rising coronavirus cases, according to a news release.
Teller County on Monday moved to the yellow level of Colorado's dial that measures the health and safety of communities related to COVID-19.
As of Monday, Teller County's two-week cumulative incidence rate is 358.9 cases per 100,000 people, which is a 9.75% positivity of test results. During the past two weeks, the county reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, according to the release.
Under Colorado's COVID-19 Dial system, counties in the yellow level must report no more than 175 cases per 100,000 people and must report no more than 10% positive test results in a two-week period.
The yellow level of the dial follows the "Safer at Home" public health guidelines:
- Restaurants may operate at 50% of posted occupancy indoors without exceeding 50 people (excluding staff).
- Houses of worship may operate at 50% of posted occupancy indoors, not to exceed 50 people per room
- Indoor events may operate at 50% of posted occupancy, not to exceed 50 people, whichever is less, per room
- Outdoor events may operate at 50% of posted occupancy, not to exceed 175 people, whichever is less
- Casinos may operate slot machines at 50% of the posted occupancy limit, not to exceed 100 people per room indoors, excluding staff.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment plans to monitor Teller County's coronavirus metrics for one week, then health officials will reevaluate the public orders. If cases continue to increase, the county would move to the orange level of the dial, which is the "High Risk" public health order that recommends even tighter restrictions, the news release said.
The county's health officials encourage its residents and businesses to stay home when possible, wear a mask when within six feet of others and in public, maintain social distancing and washing hands, the release stated.
