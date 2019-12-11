Last Christmas, the Teller County Mountain Valley 4-H Club collected clothing and gifts for angel trees in the area as a service project.
At Easter, the club divided into two groups to sell flowers at Gold Hill Plaza and Tractor Supply.
In May, 4-H members went to Camp Eagle, a camp where members learn leadership. Senior members planned the weekend with fun activities and led the groups. Park County 4-H groups joined us. On Sunday morning the campers made and served breakfast to their parents for Mother’s Day. More money-making activities included selling food for the Top of The World Rodeo in Cripple Creek for two days. We cooked and sold hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, many sides, candy and pop.
The Teller County Fair started at the end of July. The 4-H members met at the fairgrounds to clean up and set up. Each 4-H member is required to do at least one project per year. There are indoor 4-H projects such as sewing, beadwork — Heritage Arts, vet science, woodworking, welding, cake-decorating, rocketry, etc. Outdoor 4-H projects include working with animals.
Each person must keep a record book with their 4-H project; this is similar to a resume that will help to apply for jobs in the future. Leadership activities, community service activities and demonstrations are documented. A record of expenses for the project is maintained and then compared to prices of the items if they were purchased. This information can be used to set prices to sell and make money. Some projects require research reports. Photographs of all progress are used to document each project. Another report is written about what went well and what didn’t go well with the project, and to begin thinking about future projects.
Before the fair, interviews with the judges are scheduled and are like job interviews. Animals have vet checks and weigh-ins and must be cared for all during the fair. After the fair, all participants are required to help clean up the messes in the fairgrounds. Also, 4-H has a raffle of a new pickup and everyone sells raffle tickets.
More money-making activities or service activities included serving the Elk’s Pancake Breakfast during the motorcycle rally in Cripple Creek, and selling ice cream at the Gold Rush Days in Victor.
Our end of the year party was a trip to The Summit Elevated Entertainment in Colorado Springs.
The year wrapped up with the Teller County 4-H Achievement Program at the Pikes Peak Community Center in Divide. Each 4-H participant received an embroidered sweatshirt that listed their accomplishments for the year.
Sayde Aldridge, 14, has been in the Teller County Mountain Valley 4-H Club for more than three years and is the club’s reporter this year. She is a home-schooled 8th grader and is considering becoming a veterinarian.