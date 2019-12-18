Teller County Mental Health Alliance recently won a $150,000 grant that will help those suffering from mental illness, substance abuse or thoughts of suicide.
Community Health Alliance, a collaboration of 22 local agencies, recently awarded the grant to Teller County Public Health and Environment, Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District and UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
“Until now, we haven’t had the interest, the commitment or the resources,” said Jacque Revello, executive director of TCPHE. “It’s an exciting time.”
The grant covers the cost of a facilitator to develop the Teller County Mental Health Alliance while expanding the Mental Health Assessment Program for Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District. The Alliance is dedicated to reducing the stigma attached to seeking mental-health services while improving access.
“We have a lot of people in our community who need services but are either afraid to reach out, afraid of what their neighbors will think, or if it will affect their standing in the community,” said James McLaughlin, a paramedic who leads the Mental Health Assessment Program. “Sometimes in our life we come across things we don’t have the tools to address.”
As one of the partners, UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital plays a key role. “The hospital is looking at appropriate use of the emergency department when they have a client who might need more mental than physical help,” Revello said. “In my opinion, UCHealth is the most community-minded owner of that hospital that I’ve seen.”
The hospital’s chief nursing officer, Army veteran Michael Rodriguez, expresses empathy for those who suffer mental illness.
“In my life, I’ve seen nothing but the perils and catastrophic consequences of mental illness, substance abuse and suicide and their effect on any number of people,” he said. “I’ve lost numerous people who were near and dear to me; it’s something I live with personally on a day-to-day basis and have for my entire life, as far back as I can remember.”
Asked by Revello to be part of the alliance, Rodriguez was in. “Yes, I have the title and a professional capacity but the issue is personal to me,” he said.
In addition to strengthening the alliance, the grant will fund UPRAD’s hiring of mental-health providers and nurse practitioners. “They will reach out to people who have received mental-health services at the hospital or a behavioral-health facility,” McLaughlin said. “We want to make sure they have the ongoing support they need to be successful in recovery.”
Mental illness can come at any time, Rodriguez said. “In Teller County and Woodland Park, I see incidents of mental illness on day-to-day basis in the hospital; it runs rampant and is poorly understood among some of the community members,” he said. “We have to get out in front of it as soon as we possibly can in a constructive and organized manner so that we can attack it from all fronts.”
Two years ago, Teller County Public Health published the Community Health Assessment which found that behavioral and mental health are key concerns in the county, due, in part, to a lack of providers as well as access to mental-health care.
“We have to educate, make people aware of the resources, decrease stigma; we need to get people coordinated, be productive as we can, with the limited resources, to address as many people in the community as we can,” Rodriguez said. “Starting with some of the kids and the most disadvantaged.”