As Teller County residents go about their daily lives, fulfilling tasks, trying to survive the rat race, a man in Woodland Park is promoting the benefits of silence and solitude.
Brent McClun lives in a camper/van, doesn’t want for anything and earns his keep by working various jobs around town. It’s the simple life writ large.
And recently, McClun has voiced a call for a Day of Silence and Solitude (DOSAS) Oct. 20. While his is not a new idea, McClun’s low-key campaign is intended to be a nudge.
“We live in world of political ferocity, geopolitical tension, skyrocketing incidents of mental illness, hunger, violence and noise,” he said. “It’s not just the noise of the television and traffic but the noise in our own heads.”
A student of neuroscience, McClun is Woodland Park’s apostle of solitude.
“We live on a highway of cortisone and adrenaline from the moment we walk out the front door,” he said. “Even in our homes, there seems to be little time for calm, silence and solitude.”
With the threat of nuclear war as a potential consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the political divisions in the United States, turmoil is pervasive.
“These are things we should not just read in the headlines, but these are times that should cause sorrow in even the most positive, optimistic and happy person,” McClun said.
However, silence and solitude are the most challenging and effective ways to allow the brain an opportunity to desensitize, to re-process, change and grow, he said. “Our brains are plastic, changeable and malleable, even as we age,” McClun added.
McClun acknowledges that, in a fast-paced world, finding time for silence and solitude is a challenge. “The most effective way is to educate ourselves and realize our brain is a survival tool,” he said.
After talking to people all around Teller County supplemented by a significant worldwide social-media audience, McClun feels that now is the time for the request to make Oct. 20 a Day of Silence and Solitude.
“Being silent alone for at least two hours is not meditation. We are talking about the brain, something we can see through imaging,” he said. “Technology allows us to know these things, so they are objective.”
In McClun’s mind, the DOSAS can have worldwide repercussions. “If we as a global community would start to educate ourselves and practice these simple things, there would be enormous changes in how we do relationships, think about ourselves, process the past, govern, lead and follow, in every way,” he said.
“And it’s free.”