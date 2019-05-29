A box stuffed away in a closet for decades held secrets of courage, intrigue, danger and devotion to one man’s county. Years later, Mike Maresca was stunned to discover that the box revealed his late father’s role in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Maresca now hopes to have his father’s military service recognized and honored in the National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs.
“I’ve got to do something for my father in some way, letting his military duty be known, with the rest of the boys who flew ‘this Hump’,” Maresca said. “There were so many theaters and so many men who struggled — and nobody talks about these guys ... .”
Private First Class John Maresca was a radioman on C-46 and C-47 aircrafts carrying ammunition, food and supplies to soldiers fighting with the Chinese against the Japanese. “They had to fly over ‘The Hump’ on different routes over the Himalayas,” Mike said.
The elder Maresca kept a journal charting missions over the mountain range where the highest peaks reached nearly 30,000 feet above sea level. “My dad flew 77 missions; he wrote down the pilots they took, the plane, the dates, the amount of hours,” Mike said.
Particularly emotional for the son was the revelation that his father won several medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross. “My dad never said anything about it; my mom never said anything,” Mike said. “It’s unbelievable.
The younger Maresca also discovered photographs of the battlefield. “Everywhere you looked you saw a pile of aluminum because planes were just constantly being shot down,” Mike said.
According to an historical account of the missions provided by the younger Maresca, up to 14 million Chinese died and 100 million became refugees during the eight years of fighting between China and Japan. Of the men flying the missions over the Himalayas, a third of them died.
“They had to fight the cold and the Japanese, who knew what they were doing and were constantly looking for them,” Mike said. “The Army pilots could not fire back so the only thing they could do was hide.”
After dropping off supplies, the pilots and crew returned with Japanese prisoners who were kept in chains. Because there was no oxygen for the prisoners in back of the plane, the pilots flew as low as they safely could. “But they had to watch out for the Japanese,” Mike said.
John Maresca survived the war and lived until 2010, when he died of lung disease at his home in Florissant. He was 63. “His heartthrob through life was jazz,” Mike said. “When my dad got out of the Army, he wound up playing in jazz bands the rest of his life. I have his saxophone.”
Along with collecting the memorabilia, Mike is on a mission to have his father’s story told at the museum in Colorado Springs. “It’s super important that people understand this, especially young people who are growing up and not understanding what happened,” he said.