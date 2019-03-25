The Pikes Peak region lost a rare treasure Jan. 18 with the death of Richard Ray Tremayne, 78. He will be remembered as a kind, soft spoken gentleman who always had a hint of laughter in his eyes.
As much a part of Colorado’s mountains, his roots ran deep into the Cripple Creek.
Richard was born in 1941 at the St. Nicholas Hospital in Cripple Creek, and his Protestant English ancestry came from his forebears who, during the mid-1800s, homesteaded the Four Mile area.
The Tremayne family established a business that brought ranching products to Cripple Creek, providing hay and feed supplies to support the ever-growing needs of the mining community following the discovery of gold.
Richard split his time performing chores at his family’s ranch in Four Mile and at their ranching outlet, while growing up at his grandparents’ home near the intersection of B Street and Golden Avenue.
He attended school in Cripple Creek, participated in varsity sports and earned money delivering groceries to customers in town while working for the Blue Front Grocery Store.
Growing up during the 1940s and ’50s, Richard was known to have recalled a “happy and blessed life.” He especially enjoyed Cripple Creek’s wintertime, sledding down one of the hilly streets that the police and fire departments would block off for children’s safety. His youth was filled with hiking, shooting and fishing, mixed with hard work and studies.
Upon graduation from high school, Richard left Cripple Creek to study engineering at the junior college in Trinidad, Colo. Soon afterword, he was accepted into the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy where he received a commission and spent much of his career traveling the world.
Richard later started a company in Mobile, Ala., and became an innovator in the field of marine and computer engineering.
Preserving the community’s history was extremely important to Richard, who held a two-year directorship at the Cripple Creek District Museum. He was a wealth of information; sharing stories about the mining district’s past and connecting with the present through the many civic organizations he supported. His membership and participation included the Two Mile High Club, Gold Camp Victorian Society, Elks Lodge 312, Victor Museum of Mining and Agriculture, American Legion Post 171 and more.
Richard is survived by his three sons and grandchildren.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cripple Creek Elks Lodge, 375 E. Bennett Ave.