FLORISSANT • In an effort to defend and protect their community from the dangers of fire, Don and Toni Moore of Florissant started a grassroots, volunteer fire-mitigation group in October 2019. They are now joined in their efforts by their neighbors, Teller County and Intermountain Rural Electric Association.
The NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse has been a quick and overwhelming success. At the Posse’s 10th Fire Mitigation Work Day March 20, there were 19 members and two dogs. “It seems as more people are coming by and volunteer to help at each event,” said Don Moore.
Approximately two acres of heavily forested property was mitigated and more than two cords of firewood harvested and delivered to neighbors for free. Not only has the group gained momentum in their efforts, but IREA recognized them with a $4,000 grant to continue and enhance the work.
Gene Sperry, board member of IREA, reached out to the Moores in February to learn more about what they were doing. In March, he called again offering IREA money as a thank you and incentive to continue the group’s efforts in northern Teller County. Possible uses for the grant money are to fund fuel for chainsaws, new chainsaws, to hire a professional if trees to be removed require more than the group is capable.
As part of the Colorado Forest-Ag Management Program, the Moores have been fire mitigating their property for 15 years. “Folks who visit us know something is different about our property, but they cannot always put their finger on what,” said Don Moore. “When we point out that all the ladder fuel (dead lower branches on evergreen trees) and forest floor debris has been removed, the questions start. People want to know why and how we did it.”
Realizing there was a desire for hands-on learning about fire mitigation to improve and protect private property, Moore put together the Fire Mitigation Posse. “Our volunteers learned pretty quickly that it is not complicated, but can be very satisfying and fun,” Moore said. “We grow with each event. At our April 17th project, we expect to have about 30 workers. This is an exciting time.”
With years of experience removing standing dead trees, identifying diseased trees, eliminating ladder fuel, and burning slash piles, the Moores have found many labor saving, forest preserving shortcuts. “Burning in snowy conditions and making hiking trails through the property are a smart way to go,” Moore explained.
“The trails create access for firefighters in a fire situation and outline spots for slash burning. Burning sterilizes the ground under the burn, and nothing will grow in the burned area for a long time. Burning on a trail preserves the natural beauty of the forest, makes for less work to carry limbs and debris, and improves access to all parts of the property. Burning slash after a snow event means the fire will be easy to control,” he explained.
The March workday was held on Carolyn Bosher’s property, which is 40 acres of heavily forested vacant property. The team worked in six to eight inches of snow with sunshine and mild temperatures. They cut dead and weak standing trees, removed ladder fuel and burned eight slash piles. “I had tears in my eyes when I looked at my property and the clearing the posse did,” said Bosher.
“I am amazed at the amount of work a bunch of old farts can get done,” commented Ira Hanson of Hanson Tree Service after coming by to learn more about the group.
Doug Lagasse of Lake George and his dog Ellie arrived early to the property with a trailer. He began cutting north of the driveway. Lagasse, along with Mark Waldo of Florissant, are the longest serving members and true workhorses of the group. Lagasse suggested the motto of the group as, “Chop ‘til You Drop!”
David and Heather Swarthout, of Lake George, arrived with three chainsaws and a wheelbarrow. They worked the west side of the driveway, clearing and burning. In April, the group will be working on their property.
Ellie and Steve Saleny of Florissant provided tree removal, wood burning and campfire cooking.
Mary and Corky Capps, Kimberly Miller, Tobi Steinberg and Renate Scott, all of Florissant, rounded out the group’s volunteers at the March workday.
Anyone interested in volunteering or to learn more about the NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse may contact Don Moore at runningman2626@yahoo.com or 719-839-0860.