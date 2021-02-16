DIVIDE • David Brown, an Air Force Master Sgt. with the Colorado Air National Guard, got a royal sendoff last week in a ceremony at the Divide COVID-19 testing site.
For the past year, Brown has managed the testing site and its volunteers and has provided oversight of the process
Brown is moving on to join an elite group of soldiers for additional training and activities and will be reassigned for approximately six weeks.
In a show of appreciation, Teller County commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams, in addition to County Administrator Sheryl Decker and Director of the Office of Emergency Management Don Angell, presented Brown with a handmade knife and a coin.
“Master Sgt. Brown will be missed as he has been a cornerstone of Teller County COVID operations,” Williams said.
Brown’s wife, Shawna Brown, who also volunteered at the testing site, accompanied her husband at the ceremony.
David Brown is a team member of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force with the 140th Wing Medical Group. The group is assisting state emergency operations centers and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in the effort to increase testing procedures for public health departments around the state.