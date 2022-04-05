In Colorado, where thousands have lost homes in wildfires infused with wind-driven flames, the upcoming Wildfire Community Preparedness Day May 7 is intended to be a wake-up call.
“There’s really not an area in this town that I’d consider not in the wildland urban interface,” said Mike Nakai, who helped design the city’s comprehensive plan which identified residents’ concerns about the potential for a wildfire.
Preparedness day, a national event on the first Saturday in May, is a partnership between the city of Woodland Park and Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District.
Nakai, Bonnie Sumner and Susan Grina are spearheading the event, in conjunction with Grace Johnson, the city’s communication and marketing coordinator, and NETCO Chief Tyler Lambert. “We are all here sharing responsibility by education,” Lambert said.
To help cover costs of printing educational literature, the city contributed $2,300 for the event that focuses on notification, evacuation and fire-mitigation tips. “There are so many new people who have moved to Woodland Park,” Nakai said. “They come from the ‘big city’ and don’t think about this. The information affects every resident in the NETCO district.”
In a place where the Hayman and Waldo fires tore through the area in 2002 and 2012, respectively, some neighborhoods have earned designation as Firewise USA communities. “There are things you can actually do to make your home more fire-resistant,” Nakai said.
Attendees will be given a Firewise brochure that lists areas of risk such as carports, gutters, fencing (of flammable materials built near the house), chimneys, roofs, vents and skylights.
With contractors and vendors at the three-hour event, along with a list of building materials, the day is designed to help homeowners gain information on the spot. Representatives of insurance companies will provide advice about the proper amount of coverage.
With the ongoing threat of fire with regular Red Flag warnings throughout the year, unlike in the past, notification is key to having a plan. “They have to sign up to get notified on their cellphone,” Nakai said. “There will be big push to sign up at the event.”
In addition to notification by Nixle or Everbridge (Peak Alert), IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert & Warning System) targets specific geographic areas. “It’s a new system for Teller County,” Nakai said.
According to the IPAWS website, the system developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the alerts come through cell phones, sirens, radios, televisions or internet.
But if homeowner receives notification, evacuation is the next step. “Evacuation needs to be done in a way that is not haphazard,” Sumner said. “We have got to start helping people do everything they can do, with help or by themselves.”
One group in Teller County, the NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse, is doing just that. Founder Don Moore, who created the posse for the Indian Creek Property Owners Association, will be on hand to offer tips.
“You can see how this could grow to multiple volunteer groups in other parts of Teller County,” Nakai said.
The groups reflect the meaning of community. “It’s the idea of working together with your neighbors to understand that it is much more beneficial to work together to make our homes and our community as safe as we possibly can,” Sumner said. “That means not being devastated by a wildfire. You can’t do it by yourself.”
Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is from 9 a.m. to noon May 7 at NETCO Fire Station, 1010 Evergreen Heights Drive, Woodland Park. There will be a staffed Kids Corner with activities for children.