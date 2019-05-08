As Colorado residential values continue to escalate, Teller County residents are getting a heads-up about the notices of valuations due this month.
“The major influences on the 2019 reassessment are the acceleration in the Colorado Front Range and the innovations and improvements in the assessor’s office in Teller County,” said Mike Akana, deputy assessor.
Akana and County Assessor Colt Simmons held a series of heads-up presentations as a preview to increasing home values — and taxes.
In July 2016, the median sale price of homes in Teller County was $246,000. Two years later, the median bumped up to $325,000, or 32 percent, Akana said.
During that period, residential properties appreciated by 1.6 percent a month. “It’s amazing, it truly is,” Akana said.
But assessment rates vary in different market areas. “And that rate over the entire 24 months, from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018, on the median is 26.04 percent,” he said.
Akana emphasized the significance of a slide that shows the upward curve. “Look at how the Colorado residential market has diverged from the rest of the U.S. and how the slope has increased,” said Akana, referring to 2017 prices. ”We’re almost starting to reach areas of the coastal U.S., New York and California. But this is what’s going on.”
From the audience, Sally Riley, Woodland Park’s city planner, commented. “What’s most interesting is that Colorado values were not lost during the recession, as much as California’s,” she said.
Akana agreed. “I did work in Florida where 50 percent of their home values were lost,” he said.
In Highland Lakes in Divide, for instance, 49 qualified sales determined the assessor’s market approach to values. “The median values change for all properties is 31.76 percent,” Akana said.
The median sale price in June 2016 was $$239,000 but two years later, the sale price jumped to $335,000. “The valuations reflect the marketplace,” Akana said.
In Sunnywood Manor in Woodland Park, 36 qualified sales from June 30 2016 to July 1, 2018 showed a median-sale price increase from $288,918 to $379, 964, for a market sales change of 31.51 percent.
In Fremont Placer in Cripple Creek, 12 qualified sales, from 2017 to 2019 the median value increased by 26 percent. From June 30 2016, the median sale price was $112,500 while two years later the sale price increased to $147,775.
In Victor, of 31 qualified sales, the median value increase was 22 percent. From the same time period, the median sale price jumped from $112,500 to $136,200.
In Florissant, the median sale price increased from $175,845 to $263,277, for a market median sales change of 49.27 percent.
Higher values, as much as a 30 percent median increase, mean higher taxes. “So, you’ll be prepared for all the shock of it when homeowners receive their assessments?” said Riley, from the audience.
Simmons, the assessor, replied. “That’s why we’re having these meetings,” he said. “We believe in transparency.”
Simmons and Akana held their presentation in the libraries in Florissant and Woodland Park, each a branch of Rampart Library District.