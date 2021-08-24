A workshop to prepare for the possibility of a mass shooting in Teller County considered all aspects of the chaos in the aftermath.
Led by Don Angell, the county’s director of the office of emergency management, the workshop’s participants included law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, behavioral-health experts, and social and emergency services personnel.
“What are the community’s needs in the first 24 hours?” after a mass shooting, Angell said.
The scenarios were varied: perhaps the shooting occurred at a school or a casino, for instance. “After the shooting, check the building,” said Teller County Sheriff Lt. Wes Walter. “Our focus is to clear the scene to make sure everybody is safe.”
Within that first 24 hours, the investigation by local authorities would be turned over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he added.
Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Shane Alvarez helped develop the scenarios along with an action plan. Alvarez was on the scene for two days after the November 2015 shooting at Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs.
If the shooting were in a school, the groups acknowledged that parents would be traveling to the scene from around the region. As a result, keeping Ute Pass open would be crucial in the aftermath.
Amid the chaos, the traffic-patrol division would take charge if there were multiple victims, said Woodland Park Police Cpl. Beth Huber.
Students would be sheltered at city hall if the shooting happened at the high school in Woodland Park, said Sean Goings, the district’s safety & security coordinator.
In Cripple Creek, the plan would include getting people down the mountain, perhaps some riding in county vehicles, Angell said.
The details outlined ranged from securing the scene, setting a staging area and establishing medical stations for victims to providing blankets, food and water.
On the practical side, the collective trauma and chaos generate other consequences.
“We need to set up a finance section,” said Tim Dienst, executive director of Ute Pass Regional Health Service District.
County administrator Sheryl Decker, too, expressed concern about the financial aspect of the rescue efforts. “Who is going to pay for all this?” she said.
A key piece of the plan includes providing a source to treat victims, families and employees for emotional trauma. Initially, the group agreed that James McLaughlin and his team at the health service district would be deployed. “We could use the mental-health assessment program,” said McLaughlin, who directs the district’s MAPs program.
Along with the details, the plan includes setting up a communication center for the media after selecting a public information officer for regular updates, said Lt. Walter.
From the audience, Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams added another component to the chaos. “We would want to reassure our people that everything is all right,” he said.