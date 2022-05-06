Each year, Mother’s Day kicks off Women’s Health Week, a time to focus on the women in our lives and encourage them to look after themselves the way they look after us.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment urges women everywhere to schedule preventive screenings during Women’s Health Week, May 8-14.
Women who do not receive appropriate cancer screenings face a greater risk of late-stage cancer detection and death. Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among women in Colorado, killing more than 600 women annually. However, when breast cancer is detected early, 98% of those diagnosed survive at least five years. Likewise, when cervical and colorectal cancers are diagnosed early, 94% and 91% of women, respectively, survive at least five years.
Knowing your risk for developing cardiovascular disease and diabetes can give you the chance to make lifestyle changes that can prevent the development of those diseases. Screenings can save hundreds of lives and keep thousands of women from getting cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes or other chronic diseases.
"It's important that all people do what they can to prioritize their health, which I recognize was challenging for many people this year," said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. "This is particularly true for those who might have skipped regular or scheduled screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please take the time now to reschedule any screenings you may have missed."
Most health insurance covers breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings at no cost. In addition, resources are available around the state for free breast and cervical cancers screenings. The state's Women’s Wellness Connection program offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings to eligible women.
To learn about the program or to schedule a screening, call Teller County Public Health at 719-687-6416.