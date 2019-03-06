As Woodland Park grows and the town’s character transforms, The Historic Ute Inn ties the old to the new.
Opened in 1942 by Bert Bergstrom, one of Woodland Park’s most colorful citizens who launched the Ute Trail Stampede, which continues today — albeit in a different location, “The Ute” thrives today.
Upstanding most of the time, rumor has it that Bergstrom ran a bootleg operation and engaged in illegal gambling. If anybody asks, that’s Bergstrom’s photograph in the restaurant section of The Ute.
Under Bergstrom’s watch, The Ute was a local hangout that old-timers remember today. But somewhere along the line, things kind of went haywire and some boozers generated a return to the old Wild West where the cops were guaranteed a roundup if the tough refused to get going.
“It was the fight-a-night club,” said Elijah Murphy, who bought The Ute four years ago, after five years as bartender. “I tell people, ‘You wanna fight, go join the military and find out what fightin’s all about.’”
Retired after 20 years in the Army – 16 with the 10th Special Forces – “Murph,” as the locals know him, says he bought the restaurant/bar as an accident. Seems he heard the restaurant business was tough, so he went for it. That’s what he says, anyway.
But he had a plan for the place he owns with his wife Karen, whom he met when both were tending bar at The Ute.
“We decided The Ute was going to become a respectable establishment; at least, respectable as far as the food goes,” he said. “So we started doing good food and it shows in the results. We’re 64 percent food over alcohol sales.”
Around town, people talk about the hamburgers, about how yummy they are, as well as the smoked meats that Murph does himself. No matter how cold it is, he’s out there smoking — literally — while also tending wings, brisket, ribs and pork in the smoker.
“I am a gourmet cook,” he said. “You know what a gourmet cook is? It’s simply the person who knows what seasonings and flavors go together to complement a dish to make it tasty and attractive.”
Throughout the discussion about The Ute, Murph interrupts every now and then with, “Hi!” or, “How’s it going?” to every customer who passes by on their way out the back door. Never mind that the weather has turned frigid. That’s an alternate office, he says.
Some customers consider The Ute a kind of second home.
“This is a good place for friends to get together,” said Troy Allen, who plays bass guitar with the bands JTM and One Eleven on Friday nights. “I bring my wife and kids here.”
Friendly as all get-out, Murph is especially generous to area veterans, hosting a $5 breakfast the first Saturday of the month.
“I do all the cooking, cleaning and everything. That way, I can actually offer the meal at that price,” he said.
On Saturday nights, The Ute is hopping, with Loretta Jacobs heading up the Karaoke gig. Actually, the Ute hops most nights, especially Wednesdays for open mic night and free live music on Friday nights.
Murph employs about 25 people, among them Brian Ducey and Cindra Jones, who has done just about everything at The Ute for 16 years.
“This has always been a fun place,” Jones said.
And Murph has future plans. “Yep,” he said. “A Sunday night dance club.”
No doubt Bergstrom is pleased with the way things have turned out.
“My deal is to preserve Bert’s legacy and the flavor of The Ute Inn and make it a place where people want to hang out,” Murph said.