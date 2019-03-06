Driving westward along U.S. Highway 24 is a scenic gateway into the pastoral terrain that is Teller County. Looming canyons peppered with striking plant life — emerald in the spring and summer; fiery reds, yellows and oranges when fall settles in — welcome the traveler with open arms into the western slope of Pikes Peak, which towers above the region like a watchful guard.
Teller County’s history is deep and vibrant, rooted in its beginnings as a gold mining district. Its land, its people and its legacy are still alive and thriving. Life is abuzz. Its high-scoring school districts, plethora of natural flora and fauna throughout various state and national parks and monuments, a multitude of mouthwatering breweries and restaurants, a thriving economy and seemingly endless entertainment opportunities bestow upon Teller County its quaint charm and make it an alluring place to live, work and play.
See a show at the historic Butte Theater in Cripple Creek. Pop in to Woodland Park’s Dinosaur Resource Center and get an up-close and personal look at the fossil organisms of the late Cretaceous period. Hop in the car and head toward Victor for an informative gold mine tour. Grab a camera and go autumn leaf-peeping in Mueller State Park or along Colorado State Highway 67. Stop into Cripple Creek to try your luck at a few gambling tables. Pop on your best hiking shoes and get immersed in the natural beauty of Mueller State Park. Head back to prehistoric Colorado at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, or make a stop in Divide at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, where you’ll come face-to-face with wolves and wild canines. And make sure to fill your bellies at any one of Teller County’s fine breweries and eating establishments to get your nourishment between all the fun.
Life is all around us, and it’s flourishing in Teller County.
— Breeanna Jent, editor