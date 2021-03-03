To visit Victor and Cripple Creek is to return to the small town main street traditions and mining legacy of yore.
VICTOR
The City of Mines has a rich history both to preserve and promote and for the last eight years, its efforts have been aided by Victor Main Street.
The Colorado Main Street Program supports downtown revitalization in older and historic commercial centers with a focus on helping these towns and cities thrive.
The program is community-led and customizable. It identifies the community’s strengths and assets and then looks at ways to use them as a catalyst to move forward.
The state program, which is administered by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, provides training, organizational help, workshops and financial assistance through its mini-grant package.
Victor started its Main Street journey with an application to become a Main Street affiliate. As many Colorado municipalities have done, the community could have stayed at the affiliate level indefinitely, but instead it applied to become a candidate.
The next steps were Main Street designate and finally graduate, which Victor reached in 2018.
Main Street Manager Kim Lottig said the program’s purpose is transformation through economic vitality, design, promotion and organization.
“We’re promoting Victor as a tourist destination to help local businesses,” she said.
Some of Victor’s Main Street projects include new trash receptacles, way-finding signage, a new sign at Gillette Flats and the restoration of the ironwork at the historic Miner’s Union Hall.
Victor had to cancel nearly all of its 2020 events because of COVID-19, but Victor Main Street didn’t just sit back and wait for better times. It focused on promoting business to community members and helping residents get what they needed locally.
“Not everything was closed down,” Lottig said. “Our beautiful trails stayed open and we started a community yoga program. We also had our annual citywide yard sale.”
The Main Street Board is cautiously optimistic about 2021 and has begun looking at ideas for using its mini grants, she said.
If everything clicks, visitors to Victor will be able to participate in Gold Rush Days with its miners games, vendors and a vintage baseball game at the Gold Bowl.
Of course, the premier event of the year, Victor Celebrates the Arts, is still on the table for Labor Day weekend.
“Victor is also part of a statewide self-guided Main Street Mural Tour,” Lottig said. “With that, we decided to make our own Mural Tour maps for self-guided tours of the city’s historic murals.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/VictorMainStreetProgram.
Cripple Creek
Famous for its casinos, Cripple Creek has also seen a slowdown because of COVID-19. However, with Teller County dialing its risk level back to yellow and vaccines around the corner, things are opening up there, too.
City officials aren’t looking just at the end of COVID-19 to bring the city back to normal. They’re also looking at the implementation of Amendment 77 to promote its casinos and replenish its coffers. After the amendment was approved by voters in November, the Colorado Gaming Commission approved a shopping cart full of new games of chance.
“I haven’t even heard of some of these games,” said Cripple Creek City Administrator Ray White. “It’s up to each casino owners to decide which games they will add starting on May 1.”
Amendment 77 isn’t just about new games of chance. It also eliminates caps on individual bets.
“We’re anticipating a positive impact once the amendment kicks in,” White said. “The changes will generate revenue for the casinos and the city will benefit from additional device fees and increased Historic Preservation funding.”
Casino operators pay fees to the state that are earmarked for historic preservation in the state’s three gaming communities, including Cripple Creek.
“The more revenue the casinos generate, the more money we get for historic preservation,” White said.
The city uses historic preservation funds to help residents who want to restore the city’s historic structures. It also assists with programs at the city’s museums, which are on the verge of reopening, and the Butte Theater, which is set to open with new Thin Air Theater productions this fall.
“We don’t have firm projections, but with additional funding we would be able to expand the programs we have and create new ones focused on the history of Cripple Creek,” White said.
With most Cripple Creek events canceled for 2021, the amendment could increase the numbers of visitors by drawing Colorado residents who typically go to out-of-state casinos to play for higher stakes.
“We’re hoping all of our events will be back on track in 2022,” he said. “But citizens and visitors will see a lot more normalcy this summer and we will have things for people to do.”
More information about Cripple Creek is available at visitcripplecreek.com.