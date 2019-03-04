Passionate about wolves, their beauty, the melody of the howl and their place in the natural order, Darlene Kobobel has attained national prominence for her advocacy of the wolf.
Founder of the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide, Kobobel credits her first rescue, Chinook, for the ascendance of the 70-acre center that began in her home in Lake George.
Chinook was just minutes away from being euthanized at the then-kill shelter in Divide, where Kobobel was a volunteer. “She was silver gray and had the most beautiful eyes. She looked at me and started jumping up and down as if to say ‘please get me out of here,’” she said.
Twenty-five years later, Kobobel is still fueled by the energy that propelled her to save Chinook. “She was my inspiration for wanting to be a voice for wolves,” she said.
There were hard times. “I was poor and struggling, could barely afford to feed myself,” she said. But since that day at the shelter, Kobobel has devoted her life to rescuing wolves and wolf-hybrids, even when it meant driving hundreds of miles.
Or flying to Medellín, Colombia, where she and her husband, Rick Silverberg, recently retrieved timber wolf Amarok. The wolf, native to North America, was a victim of animal trafficking, a $1 billion industry.
“Isn’t he beautiful?” Kobobel said.
By 2006, she escalated the struggle to seek a loan to expand the center, which by then was a nonprofit organization.
After multiple rejections, Kobobel secured a loan from Legacy Bank in Colorado Springs. “I signed my name on about 1,000 pieces of paper,” she said. “I knew I had to be creative and find a way to make the payments and have this beautiful place that is so worthy of what we do.”
At the time, Kobobel had 17 wolves, wolf hybrids and a fox. “I had different sources of food, from people throwing out scraps of food, frozen meat in a freezer, or I’d drive to Denver to get road-kill deer, whatever I could find,” she said.
Chinook was the first; the wolf hybrid beloved by school children all over the region, a source of education about animals, the ecosystem and the role wolves play in the natural world.
“I wanted to do something worthy,” she said. “Chinook gave me courage, wisdom, the strength and the passion to be a voice for not only wolf-dogs but (also) teaching people about why they don’t make good pets and how many are euthanized every single year.”
Kobobel is determined to do what she can to bring the wolf back to Colorado. “I started to branch off into the issues that wolves face in the wild and why we need wolves,” she said. “We can still learn to co-exist with our natural wildlife. We haven’t had wolves here since 1945, when the last one was killed. The howl of the wolf is missing.”
As in other states, by removing a keystone predator, she said, the result is the over-population of deer and elk. “It is so out-of-control; there are over 750,000 deer and elk just in Colorado. They are stripping all the aspens,” she said. “This is not a natural balance.”
Kobobel cites Yellowstone National Park as an example of a place of natural order. “When they brought the wolf back everything started to regenerate — the plants, shrubs, wildflowers, song birds,” she said.
Member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the center offers college credit for courses aligned with the Species Survival Program while serving as a resource for research by universities.
And it’s a fun place to visit, with tours, a gift shop, an art gallery that features Kobobel’s photos, and exhibits that promote the founder’s passion for education about the wolf.
“It’s a battle, but luckily 70 percent of Coloradans want to see wolves back in the wild,” she said. “So it’s amazing how people are energized once they come out here and ask how they can be a voice.”