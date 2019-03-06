Teller County may be relatively small in population, but the commercial sector is, in many ways, experiencing a banner era, with some companies earning national attention. From internet service providers to old fashioned candy makers, the economic sector in Teller County is thriving. Here’s a rundown of Teller County’s booming business economy over the last year.
PEAK INTERNET
One of the fastest growing companies in America, Peak Internet is based in Woodland Park. Founded by Jayson Baker in 2002, Peak Internet serves more than 3,000 customers throughout Teller and El Paso counties. For the past four years, Peak Internet has received national recognition and was named one of Colorado Companies to Watch in 2014.
Last year, Baker hired a chief executive officer, Kathryn Perry, former CEO of Choices, a nonprofit organization. Last October, the company bought two buildings and the 1.2 acre parking lot in Woodland Park with plans to initiate a corporate complex for the former county offices.
The purchase revitalized an area that had been empty and rundown, and as a result will generate a higher assessment value, with the attendant higher taxes paid to the county.
The company’s expansion includes offering 10 gigabyte-per-second internet connection to businesses and residents in Woodland Park.
At the age of 33, Baker, who will be Peak Internet’s president, is among the nation’s youngest entrepreneurs; he was raised in Woodland Park.
NEWMONT MINING CORP.
Only a few days into 2019, Newmont Mining Corporation announced a $10 billion merger with Goldcorp Inc. With more than 700 employees at Newmont’s Cripple Creek Victor Gold Mining Co., with offices in Victor, the company is Teller County’s largest employer.
According to a press release, Newmont Goldcorp’s Reserves and Resources will represent the largest in the gold sector and will be located in favorable mining jurisdictions in the Americas, Australia and Ghana.
PIKES PEAK REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Eleven years after opening the 15-bed facility, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park joined the UCHealth (University of Colorado) network, which includes two branches of Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Former owners the Pikes Peak Medical Association retain ownership of the land and the medical campus, which includes Forest Ridge nursing facilities. The sale, for an undisclosed amount, came months after the association sold the business and the building to Steward Health Care Network.
As part of UCHealth, the local hospital and medical offices offer services such as cardiology, neurosurgery, oncology and telestroke. Kim Monjesky, who was hired by the association, retains her position as the hospital’s chief executive officer.
In April, UC Health will begin offering care at the clinic in Cripple Creek.
BRONCO BILLY’S
In Cripple Creek, it’s Christmas every day at the new Christmas Casino and Inn at Bronco Billy’s. In the former Imperial Hotel, the historic building retains its charm in the remodeled hotel rooms on the upper level. Despite the updates and the Santa-themed rooms, the past ekes through and casts a kind of historic glow on the hotel.
But the casino is dramatic, glamorous, with the 17-foot Christmas Pyramid filled with hand-carved figures custom-made in Germany; the pyramid is one of only two in the United States crafted by Erzgebirge Palace.
In launching the innovative concept of a 365-day bonanza, Full House Resorts enhanced the theme over the holidays with eight female reindeer holding forth in a fenced exhibit in back of the casino. The Christmas theme was inspired by the Christmas market in Nuremberg, Germany.
MOUNTAIN NATURALS
As Woodland Park becomes more urban, with the attendant disconnection, there are still places in town where locals — tourists, too — gather to exchange ideas and feel good about participating in community. Mountain Naturals is like that.
Founded 27 years ago in Woodland Park by Laurie Glauth and Jan Greene, Mountain Naturals springs from a co-op and food-service delivery truck. Back then, co-ops were popular but began to flounder — leastwise, in Woodland Park.
As a result, Glauth and Greene relied on flexibility to meet market fluctuations and customer demand. When the distributor, acquired in a sale, marked up the prices, Glauth and Greene halted the service and opened a site at the Hackman House, an historic building which they own.
“The business grew organically because we only stocked what people wanted,” Glauth said. “When our customers got wind of what we were doing, they starting asking for products.”
In 2011, the partners bought the Loaf ‘n Jug building on Colorado Highway 67 and Red Feather Lane and moved in January 2012.
“On a Sunday, a parade of people, our customers, came to help us,” Glauth said. “We labeled the boxes and our customers drove everything from the Hackman House to here, unloaded and put everything on the shelves.”
As health needs change, Mountain Naturals meets the demand for quality gluten-free products, offering a wide selection that heightens its commercial advantages in a place not far from the large city down the pass.
To top it off, the partners sell beef from their property, Pinehurst Family Ranch, a few miles up the road. Gradually, the two expanded the business to include a wide array of arts and crafts from jewelry, lamps, plants, tie-dyed clothing, photographs, pottery and cards, for instance.The artisans are all local, most from the region and a few from around the state. In a time when hemp-derived products are all the rage, Mountain Naturals has carried a variety for several years.
When it comes to accommodating their customers, Glauth and Greene go way beyond the usual.
“For a few of our older customers, we deliver to them,” Glauth said. “We’ve even picked them up to come and shop here — and take them home.”
CRIPPLE CREEK CANDY STORE
Way up there in the mountains of Teller County there’s a candy shop that features fudge flavors that stretch the imagination. Along with the chocolate, peanut butter and pumpkin, John and Miki Freeman spice up the offerings with carrot cake fudge at the Cripple Creek Candy store.
All the flavors are enticing, from that carrot cake, amaretto chocolate, peanut butter chocolate and cappuccino to coconut custard, salted nut roll, rocky road and dark chocolate.
If fudge doesn’t do it, the peanut brittle, regular and jalapeño, offers another choice.
A mouth-watering experience, a jaunt through the store comes with an inkling to try everything: the fudge, the truffles, each a work of art created by Miki Freeman, the peanut brittle — everything.
“If it’s homemade they want to buy it,” she said.
The Freemans make nearly everything, including English Toffee, some of which they sell to Roberta’s Chocolates in Denver. On special occasions, Miki whips up lollipops that are appropriate to the season.
With the old-fashioned Jelly Belly dispenser, salt water taffy and candy bars such as Big Hunk, the store offers a trip down memory lane.
“It’s fun being a place in town where people reminisce about their childhood,” Miki said. “So we have nostalgic candy in here, candy cigarettes and cigars, bubble gum cigarettes.”
The Freemans (John grew up in Cripple Creek) are both retired from the military and bought the store three years ago from Pat and Lou Goldman.
“Summer is awesome and the Ice Fest is a big deal for us, helps us through the winter months,” she said.
The Cripple Creek Candy store is sugarland with that creative bent. Where else can up you pick up some jalapeño peanut brittle?