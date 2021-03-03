History: Teller County was formed from the western portion of El Paso and the northern portion of Fremont counties and officially became a county on March 23, 1899. Before 1890, most of what is now Teller County was uninhabited. It was an area that people traveled through to get somewhere else.
Name: It was named after U.S. Sen. Henry M. Teller, one of Colorado’s first senators, serving from 1876-1882 and 1885-1909.
A little more history: According to the Visit Teller County website, “In 1890, Teller County was changed forever by a cowboy and part-time prospect named Bob Womack. Bob owned a cattle ranch bisected by a small stream known as Cripple Creek located on the remote south slope of Pikes Peak. It was here he discovered a rich vein of gold ore which changed the character of the entire Pikes Peak Region, and some say, the United States.”
Famous people with Teller County connections: These include former Colorado Gov. Ralph L. Carr, professional car racing driver Clint Vahsholtz, former NASA astronaut Robert L. “Bob” Stewart, and broadcaster and world traveler Lowell Thomas, to name a few.
Population: 25,388
Median age: 49.9
County seat: Cripple Creek
Number of households: 10,200
Median household income: $65,382
Median property value: $279,100
Homeownership: 81%
Property taxes: $800-$1,499
Altitude: 8,200 feet to 9,500 feet
Average snowfall: 89 inches, Woodland Park (U.S. average: 28 inches)
Number of sunny days per year: 247, Woodland Park (U.S. average: 205)
Hottest month: July — average high 75.7 degrees
Coldest month: January — average low 3.2 degrees
Sources: census.gov/quickfacts/tellercountycolorado; tellerlinks.com/welcome; co.teller.co.us; bestplaces.net