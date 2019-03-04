One of the nation’s most unique national monuments has an unassuming presence — until you take a closer look. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, one of more than 418 National Park Service units, sits in a wide-open rural valley surrounded by homes and the small town of Florissant.
The 5,998-acre monument that attracts up to 75,000 visitors a year is home to more than 1,800 types of fossils that scientist date at about 34 million years old, a historic homestead from the 1870s, and miles of walking trails leading guests past some of the world’s largest petrified tree stumps.
“We found about 1,500 different kinds of insect fossils here, and then about 150 kinds of plants and some mammals and some birds, and to find that diversity — like 1,800 different things have been described — that’s very rare,” Jeff Wolin, lead interpreter at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, said.
The fossil beds are also home to some of the largest petrified stumps in the world. The petrified stumps are a species of redwoods whose closest living relative can now only be found in California and Oregon.
“As you start to learn about the other fossils we have here, it gets even more interesting, so we found things like tsetse flies, which are today in Africa, but we have found them under the ground out here,” he said.
According to Wolin, finding seashells on a 10,000-foot mountain, or African species in Colorado is relatively normal, but the extreme diversity of the fossils and its unique geology are what makes the Florissant Fossil Beds so rare.
“In this valley, what we have are very old rocks,” Wolin said, adding that the hills surround the valley are “Pikes Peak Granite,” dated at about 1 billion years old. “The next youngest rock is about 37 million years old, and so we have about a billion years of missing history. So that’s kind of a cool thing.”
Many of the unique plant fossils shown in the monuments visitors’ center are extinct species that are related to living plants. Ancient leaves fell into a prehistoric lake and were buried by layers of volcanic ash and clay that came from an ancient volcanic system located near modern day Guffey, Colo., Wolin said.
Aside from preserving the area’s resources, the staff is tasked with continuous scientific research. The monument has a staff paleontologist and conducts ongoing scientific research like weather monitoring and the occasional excavation.
The team at Florissant Fossil Beds also regularly employs interns, hosts college students hoping to study the unique landscape and fossils, and inspires visitors with frequent tours, classes and community events.
In the summer, there is a hands-on science discovery center for children to learn about the area. The Florissant Fossil Beds also has an ongoing Junior Ranger Program that encourages children of all ages to take an in-depth and interactive look at the fossils, geology and history of the area.
Scientists have taken interest in the Florissant Fossil Beds for about 140 years, and the area can be considered one of the “very early-on, significant fossil sites,” Wolin said.
Tourists and scientists frequented the area for decades and the area’s resources weren’t always cared for. Experts think that the monument’s cherished petrified redwoods were once encased in rock and early explorers used dynamite to expose the tree stumps, leaving them cracked and susceptible to weather damage.
By the 1960s, private developers wanted to build homes in the valley, but advocates for preserving the site’s rich history for future generations opposed the developments, leading to a heated legal battle. President Richard M. Nixon eventually granted Florissant Fossil Beds national monument status in 1969. This year, Florissant Fossil Beds will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Aug. 20.
Robyn Proper, newly elected president of The Friends of Florissant Fossil Beds, the official nonprofit support organization for the monument, said the monument is a vital resource for education, scientific discovery and beauty. The Friends was founded in 1987 and regularly volunteers or raises funds to support the educational activities and events at the monument.
“Sometimes we’re there at the park actively doing things to help, and sometimes we’re supplying monies for things,” Proper said. “Some of the things on the list last year were improving trail signs and plant identification signs at the park … (and) transportation funding for school field trips. We also, every year, pay for a paleontology or geology intern that lives in the area and works at the park for the summer with the park paleontologist.”
One of the Friends missions this year is to assist with planning and funding some of the 50th-anniversary celebrations throughout the summer months, Proper said.
The monument also partners with local organizations like the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to host regular educational events like the monthly Dark Sky Party, where locals can explore the night sky. Many of January’s events were canceled because of the long government shutdown, but Wolin does not expect break in park operations to adversely affect the events scheduled for the rest of the year.
For more information about the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument and their upcoming activities and events, visit nps.gov or fossilbeds.org.