Rampart Range Road, starting at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs and ending at Colorado Highway 67 between Sedalia and Deckers, is known for its scenic views of the Pikes Peak Region and rough road conditions. The road attracts travelers seeking a variety of outdoor activities and is sometimes described as dangerous, as it is narrow, primarily unpaved, includes numerous twists and turns, and has few exits.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service website, Rampart Range Road is in close proximity to popular campsites and recreation areas like Indian Creek Campground, Devil’s Head Campground, and Dutch Fred, and about 100 miles of trails that attract “motorcycle and ATV enthusiasts.” The road is typically closed for the winter, from Dec. 1 to April 1 each year, but in summer the 52.6-mile drive from Garden of the Gods to Highway 67 should take just over two hours to complete.
Mitchell Dillman of Colorado Rock-N-Logs has lived in the area most of his life and has always been closely tied to the native landscapes through recreation, working for the USDA, building homes in the area as a contractor, or by turning damaged local trees into custom furniture and art.
As a teen working with the Youth Conservation Corps, later with the Young Adult Conservation Corps, Dillman participated in conservation efforts in local parks and open spaces, including Rampart Reservoir and trails along Rampart Range Road. He also frequented the area with his friends and family. To Dillman, the road is an iconic local feature.
“I spent a lot of years driving up and down the Rampart Range Road and watching it change,” Dillman said, adding that anybody around Teller and El Paso counties knows of the road. “It’s not just a dirt road, you know? There’s history behind it.”
Everard Spencer Keithley, superintendent of the Pike National Forest from 1925 to 1946, was well-known in the area and is credited with overseeing the building of Rampart Range Road. But the actual construction of the road was done by young men enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps, a workforce created in the 1930s by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to help alleviate some of the mass unemployment. Young men, typically between the ages of 17 and 23 who were from impoverished families, worked on conservation and development projects around the nation, earning about $30 a month, and gained a sense of self-respect and community, according to a history of the CCC in Colorado and Wyoming, found at the Colorado State Archives website.
Men enrolled in the CCC were divided into “companies” and tasked with projects like planting trees, constructing and maintaining roads and canals, constructing dams, installing telephone lines, and reducing fire hazards in national forests. Officials overseeing the work at the time claimed the CCC advanced the development of the nation’s recreation areas by 10 to 20 years.
Company 1819 was formed in June 1933 and was originally located in Saylor Park, Colo., north of Teller County and west of the Tri-Lakes area in northern El Paso County. The men in the camp were exposed to the elements and relocated to Manitou Springs for the winter. Company 1819 eventually relocated to Camp F-64-C in Woodland Park.
Company 1819 was tasked with constructing Rampart Range Road and completing other projects including flood control, rodent control, and fence and trail construction.
Construction of the road began in 1933 and continued until at least 1937, and was sometimes delayed by harsh winter conditions. Men in Company 1819 enjoyed sports and were involved in various athletic competitions while they worked and lived in the Pikes Peak area, according to a history of the CCC in Colorado and Wyoming, found at the Colorado State Archives website.
For more information about Rampart Range Road’s management and recreational resources, visit fs.usda.gov. For more information on the road’s history, visit colorado.gov.