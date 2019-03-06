There are numerous club youth swim teams in the Pikes Peak region, but only one in our own Teller County backyard.
Peak Swim Team, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is a year-round competitive swim team offering high quality professional coaching (head coach Rusty Bernstein is also the head coach for Woodland Park High School) and technique instruction for all ages and abilities.
Among the many goals of Peak Swim Team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability. Team members range from novice to international competitor.
“Our kids are seeing all the positive results of all their effort and hard work,” said club founder and Peak Swim Team executive chair Gwynn Dawdy Pekron.
Pekron got her vision for the team a couple of years ago when the Woodland Aquatic Center – located next to Woodland Park High School on 111 North Baldwin St. – was in its final stages of completion. Pekron envisioned the center being the future home of Peak Swim Team.
“We started the work to get this team going in December (2017),” Pekron said. “We were waiting to see if any of the teams in (Colorado Springs) were going to satellite up here, and none did, and so I kept asking around to see if we were going to have our own team.
“So, we decided to have a team and here we go. More than a year later we’re going strong with 40 members ages 6 to 16.”
The first tryouts were last September.
Pekron knew she couldn’t run a competitive swim team without highly skilled coaches. That’s when she and the board did a national search and hired Rusty Bernstein as the head coach. Staci Prickett was brought on as his assistant.
Bernstein came to the City Above the Clouds via Kentucky. He has more than 35 years coaching at the club, high school and college levels.
“There really is not minimum age limit for our club,” said Bernstein, who is an ASCA Level 4 coach. “It’s, ‘Do you have the skills to compete? Are you willing to learn and put in the time?’”
Bernstein had a busy winter. In addition to running Peak Swim Team, he started the high school’s girls’ swim team from scratch. He is using a similar approach to both; teaching kids to swim technically and correctly.
“We’re building a base so that when our kids get more experience, they will the skills to compete,” he said. “We’re a relatively small team now, but as we grow we’ll become more competitive and that will lead to greater success.”
Bernstein, Prickett, Pekron and other people associated with Peak Swim Team are encouraging Teller County folks to swim locally.
Prickett, a Level 2 ASCA certified coach, came to Woodland Park from Elko, Nev., where she led the age group team (9-12). She has also coached several state qualifiers.
“We have the advantage of being at high altitude, and if we can get the kids to get their endurance up we will have that competitive edge,” Prickett said.
Among the top Peak Swim Team members is Pekron’s daughter, 11-year-old Kensley. A former member of the Manitou Springs-based Colorado Torpedoes, Kensley is the oldest of four children and a fifth-grader at Columbine Elementary.
Last summer, she competed in the 12 & Under Long Course State Championships, where she swam the 50-meter free in a personal best 38.25 seconds and the 50 free leg of the 200 medley relay team.
Peak Swim Team members compete at such places as the Air Force Academy’s Natatorium, Olympic Training Center, Cheyenne Mountain High School Aquatic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, Colo., and the University of Denver.
“This is so much fun to watch and be a part of,” said Pekron. “Can you imagine what it will be like when these kids get to high school?
“Sometimes the practices are grueling. And sometimes they’re a lot of fun. These are skills these kids have to learn. The work they’re putting in now will pay off later.”
The Woodland Aquatic Center is operated by the City of Woodland Park. The lavish facility opened in October 2017 at a cost of about $14 million.
Swimmers enjoy a six-lane lap pool, leisure pool with a lazy river, a 20 foot tunnel slide and more.
The 27,000-square-foot facility also offers locker rooms, a lobby area accented with beetle-kill pine and a fireplace made of locally-mined Manitou pink stone, and an event room.
The city hopes to eventually add a patio, a therapy pool and possibly a hot tub.