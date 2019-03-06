Hiking, skiing, fishing, snowboarding, camping, hunting, rock climbing, mountain climbing, white water rafting — name any outdoor recreation, and you can probably do it in Colorado. And those looking for hair-whipping, adrenaline-rushing off-roading experiences can definitely find them in Teller County.
Nestled in Woodland Park, Great Outdoors Adventures is giving Coloradans and Centennial State visitors with a love of the outdoors and an endearment for the natural scenic beauty of Teller County the adventurous off-roading experiences they crave.
“As part of Polaris Adventures, a first-ever national network of ride and drive experiences, Great Outdoors Adventures is a Certified Outfitter offering services to help new riders learn off-road riding and driving skills, while helping experienced riders discover new destinations. As off-roading and outdoor experts, Great Outdoors Adventures can provide custom and detailed advice to help guests plan an adventure you’ll never forget,” the company’s website states.
The company promises guests will get an up-close look and one-of-a-kind experience in exploring the “Pikes Peak region like never before,” giving them access to “some of the best trails, roads and picturesque destinations in the region,” according to the website. From off-roading enterprises through Pike National Forest, to cruising scenic highways and exploring Woodland Park on electric bicycles, adventure is on the menu.
To help explorers get to their destinations, Great Outdoors Adventures partnered with its sister company, Great Outdoors Consultants, to create a trail map for Northern Teller County which illustrates the North Divide and South Rampart Range Recreation areas of the Pikes Peak Ranger District, South Park Ranger District and the South Platte Ranger District in the Pike National Forest. Maps can be purchased at the Great Outdoors Adventures store, 19251 E. Highway 24 in Woodland Park, or at other retail outlets throughout Woodland Park, nearby Colorado Springs and along Colorado’s Front Range. It will soon be available for purchase at the Great Outdoors Consultants online store, and can also be purchased now through the Avenza Maps smartphone application.
So what are you waiting for? Your next outdoor adventure is calling.