Victorian era towns are especially known to play host to numerous accounts of hauntings and paranormal activity. Founded as a Gold Camp mining district in the 1890s, Cripple Creek has had its share of wild western culture where people lived, died, were laid to rest, and whose lives over the past 100 years may cross over inter-dimensionally with the present day.
“Ghost stories” abound with personal interactions recounted by locals and visitors alike.
The Cripple Creek Outlaws and Lawmen Jail Museum, located at 136 W. Bennett Ave., was built in 1901 as a state-of-the-art jail to accommodate the lawbreakers of Cripple Creek, a bustling city back in its heyday.
“We have our ghosts. It can be scary but I have never felt threatened. Some just want to interact,” says Michelle Rozelle, Heritage and Tourism Manager for the City of Cripple Creek.
Rozelle is fascinated by the phenomenon, and has participated in paranormal investigations at locations throughout the city. However, the jail holds some of her favorite stories.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in the jail by myself. I’ve been touched (known as the ‘spiderweb effect’), heard voices — disembodied voices that speak my name. You wonder, ‘Did I really hear that?’ Some people have said they’ve felt hot or cold, had their hair or mustaches pulled and smelled cigar smoke. And then there are the shadow figures,” Rozelle said.
“There are two types of hauntings: active, which is in real time with entities trying to interact, and residual, which is perhaps more inter-dimensional, inhabiting (the place that crosses) between space and time,” Rozelle said, adding that she believes the energy comes from “entities that haven’t moved on to the other plane.”
The Old Homestead Parlour House, located at 353 Meyers Ave., was a brothel established by Madam Pearl DeVere, who arrived in Cripple Creek in 1893, and is said to be “haunted.” But DeVere’s presence has not yet been established, even though she tragically died at the house due to an overdose of morphine.
There had been a party that evening. Pearl wore an $800 pink couture gown fashioned in Paris, a gift from a wealthy patron.
Following an argument with her lover, she retired to her bedroom with a headache and used laudanum, an opiate, for the pain. She died that evening. At the insistence of her patron, Pearl was buried in that gown. Pink was her favorite color.
“It’s true, her death was tragic, but she died in her 30s; 40 was the average life expectancy back then,” said Museum Director Charlotte Bumgarner.
As for the presence of any ghostly phenomenon at the museum, Bumgarner says, “Yes.”
“There are things I’ve felt or sensed. But my daughter had an experience with a very pushy male entity, which was alarming. I recently hired a new girl who said she didn’t believe in ghosts, but after working here, now she does,” Bumgarner said.
Paranormal groups have monitored activity at the Homestead House and come away with results.
“They received replies from a young girl who they say worked at the brothel as a chamber maid,” Bumgarner said.
Owner, proprietor Susan Adelbush, along with her staff and guests who have stayed at the Hotel St. Nicholas, can attest to haunting experiences within the rooms and corridors of the former hospital, which has seen many births, illnesses and deaths.
Adelbush recounts not only the presence of ghosts, but has actually seen a tall gentleman clothed in a long, gray coat and wearing a bowler hat walk into the room, pass through the bar and go out passing through the boiler, which is on the exterior wall.
Although she did not mention the sighting to night manager John Winchester, he had his own story to tell.
“I was bartending at the Boiler Room, located in the basement and once the boiler room that provided heat to the building, and saw a tall gentleman dressed in a gray suit wearing a bowler hat. It scared the snot out of me,” Winchester said.
Many more stories can be told from the historic buildings of Cripple Creek, including the Colorado Grande Casino, whose mistress, Maggie, has decided to take up residence, along with a gambling gentleman patron and the Cripple Creek Hospitality House, once the Teller County hospital now transformed into a delightful bed and breakfast.
Cripple Creek’s past remains in residence with the present for the interim until it moves on toward the next plane.