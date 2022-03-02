Green Mountain Falls, located midway between Colorado Springs and Woodland Park at an altitude of 7,800 feet, might be just the perfect little Colorado mountain town that straddles El Paso and Teller counties.
Spending a pleasurable, relaxing day in this picturesque valley is a cinch, and there are hidden gems galore.
Breakfast, brunch or lunch at the historic Pantry restaurant (6980 Lake St.) is the first item on the agenda when visiting GMF. If weather permits, cozy up with your pooch outside either in the front garden or on the creekside patio for the best comfort food around. The Pantry started out as a bakery in the 1950s, added a dining room in the 1970s, and has remained the go-to community hub for over 60 years. Load up on omelets smothered in Chef Dave’s famous Rocky Mountain hot chili, eggs Benedict, home-baked cinnamon roll French toast, or fluffy pancakes.
A day at GMF is not complete without a stroll around Gazebo Lake, or a full-out hike for waterfall viewing. The historic gazebo, built in 1888, is a local landmark located on a tiny island accessible by a lovely wooden footbridge. Explore the walking trail that encircles the lake and try your luck fishing. Take a peek into the old land office along the trail where in days-gone-by salesmen would encourage visiting tourists to buy a local building lot. Purchasers of these lots passed them on to future generations, leading to strong family ties that endure today. It’s easy to see why visitors started eagerly flocking to this scenic village in the late 1800s.
Nate Scott, GMF town clerk/treasurer, an avid hiker, recommends that visitors hit one of the nearby trails. He advises there is a suitable hike for every age, fitness level and time commitment. Park in town (check the newly installed parking kiosks for parking fees), walk to one of the many trailheads, and meander up into the hills to view the stunning vistas, tumbling waterfalls and summer profusion of wildflowers. Leashed dogs are welcome on the trails, and poop-bag stations are strategically placed around town.
Scott suggests the Mount Dewey Trail for a short loop complete with spiritual platform for meditation. Kids typically enjoy the Thomas Trail/Crystal Falls area as there are three waterfalls along the way. The Crystal Trail steeply climbs for a mile before joining the Ring the Peak Trail that leads to Crystal Reservoir. For hardy hikers, a favorite is the Catamount Trail that climbs up to the Garden of Eden, a spectacular wildflower meadow, and eventually connects to trails that circle North and South Catamount Reservoirs. Trail information is available at: bit.ly/333H7H0, and on the Hiking Project app.
After a hike, there are plenty of adventures back in town. The town municipal pool, fed by natural spring water, provides a unique and welcome retreat for a soak and swim during the summer season. The Pool Park features a basketball court and a tennis/pickleball court. The unique new Fitness Court is not only a circuit training exercise gym, but also an art installation.
No day is complete without a bit of shopping. The Painted Bear (10550 Ute Pass Ave.) offers a treasure trove of locally made arts and crafts, as well as an opportunity to tap into your inner artist by taking a class. Stones Bones and Wood (6970 Lake St.) is a gallery of one-of-a-kind pieces of art including handmade jewelry, wood-turned bowls, pottery, textiles, and more all created by local artists. Colorado minerals such as Smoky Quartz, Amazonite, and Cripple Creek Turquoise are unique finds available for purchase. Electronic geeks will be delighted to browse in Mike’s Urban Electronics (6960 Lake St.) for everything related to electronic gear and repair.
Now it’s time to quench a thirst and/or feed a growing appetite. The Blue Moose Tavern (10530 Ute Pass Ave.) is the local watering hole serving up some of the best brews Colorado has to offer, mountain style pizza, and a variety of tasty appetizers. The place for dinner is Mucky Duck Restaurant (10530 Ute Pass Ave.) for “fine dining with a casual Colorado mountain flair.” A cozy fireplace in the dining room, full bar and rooftop patio along with a tantalizing menu create gourmet dining in a relaxed atmosphere.
The Green Box Arts Festival is gaining in popularity as Green Mountain Falls grows as an arts and culture destination. In 2022, the festival will be held from June 18-July 4, and is a unique and sophisticated event. Highlights feature world-class dance and musical performances, art installations, classes, children’s camp opportunities and culinary arts experiences. The permanent Skyspace exhibit is slated to be launched in June. The immersive natural stone and wood installation, created by renowned artist James Turrell, will be harmoniously nestled into Red Butte above town. A mellow loop trail is designed to deliver hikers into the midst of Skyspace, with a return down the hillside.
As a vacation destination since the turn of the 20th century, Green Mountain Falls offers unique and historic lodging experiences, if desired. The Outlook Lodge, built in 1899, highlights the natural beauty of waterfalls, aspen trees and mountain trails in the Pikes Peak region. Built in 1910, Green Mountain Falls Lodge creates an atmosphere of traveling back into a bygone era. Decks surround three sides of the building, providing breathtaking views of Pikes Peak and the surrounding mountains.
A visit to this charming, marvel-of-a-town is just what is needed to spend a perfect day in perfect ways. Any visitor will leave feeling energized, refreshed and with a deeper appreciation of the Centennial state.