Mueller State Park is one of Teller County’s treasures, and an important part of its value is enhanced by the hard work of the Friends of Mueller State Park.
The park is funded by user fees, which cover its basic needs, but a small group of people thought the park needed more than just the basics. They came together with a plan in December 2015. By April, they had earned their nonprofit status and went to work.
In an average year, the group raises about $15,000 to use for a variety of programs and to purchase amenities and equipment.
“Unfortunately, 2020 wasn’t an average year,” said Gretchen Darlington, Friends board member and past president. “Because of COVID-19, a lot of granting agencies didn’t make grants and we had to cancel most of our educational programs and fundraisers.”
She added that things are looking up — granting agencies are accepting applications and the park and Friends are planning activities for 2021. Of course, whether these plans come to fruition will depend on future COVID-19 risk levels.
The Friends have logged many accomplishments over the past five years, such as Erica’s Lending Library and landscaping at the Visitor Center entrance. They’ve purchased binoculars and GPS units for educational programs, two-way radios for naturalists leading nature hikes, new and updated interpretive signs, water-bottle-filling stations, outdoor binocular-viewing stands and snowshoes for winter classes and hikes.
Many of their purchases have provided amenities for the Visitor Center, including a new camera for the weather station, baby-changing stations, new taxidermy heads for display, new skins and skulls for the touch tables and new exhibit touchscreens.
The Friends have also gone into publishing. They’ve updated the trail guide booklet, “Miles to Hike,” and printed a variety of educational materials, including “Edible and Medicinal Plants of Mueller State Park,” “History of Mueller” and the Junior Ranger booklet. They also produced “These Granite Hills,” an illustrated booklet of the Park’s origins by Annie Carter.
These materials are available for donation in the Visitor Center.
The Friends’ Fifth-grade Education Program for students in Teller County and Districts 2 and 11 in El Paso County is the pinnacle of their contribution to the park. Until COVID-19 closed schools to in-person learning last spring, the program provided buses to bring more than 2,800 schoolchildren to the park for fields trips.
Darlington said the curriculum is called “Where in the World Are We?” and uses maps, compasses, GPS units and field experience to teach the students how satellites work, how to use a compass and read a map, how to think spatially and about the life zones created by Colorado’s different elevations.
“Mueller is in the montane life zone,” she said. “There is a vast difference between the park and where most of these kids live.”
The annual Outdoors Skills Day is tentatively set for June 26. Families can learn archery, fishing, shooting (both shotguns and rifles), birding, animal viewing, camp cooking and rock identification.
The program also uses an artificial cave to teach children about sensitive cave environments for bats and cave rescue strategies. Vans take visitors to various stations located throughout the park.
Western Heritage Day, planned for Aug. 9, offers hay rides, gold panning, butter and popcorn making, washing clothes with a washboard and tub and children’s games such as hopscotch, cat’s cradle and stilts, all without “screens.”
Families learn about saddle making, horseshoeing, spinning and weaving, fur trapping from a mountain man, Native Americans, the history of the Mueller ranch and what life was like in Colorado’s pioneer days.
In typical years, the Friends’ primary fundraisers involve Art in the Park shows. The annual Memorial Day Weekend show has been canceled for 2021 but they’ve moved it to their new online store, FriendsOfMuellerSP.com.
The store will feature artwork, photos and handcrafted items by local artists. A portion of each sale will be donated to the Friends. The store went live in February and exhibits will change often, Darlington said.
Depending on COVID-19 risk levels, the Friends are setting a tentative schedule for 2021.
With the first art show already canceled and moved online, they hope their September Mixed Media Show can be in person.
They’ve also created a GoFundMe site promoting youth education, which can be reached at their website fofmsp.org or bit.ly/3rH1joX.
The Friends are also planning a Used Gear Sale this summer. The sale will include gear for camping, fishing, hiking, snow shoeing, mountain biking, photography and outdoor skills guide books. The date is yet to be determined.
Fundraising also includes grant writing and the Friends have received support from Newmont Mining Co., Above Treeline Construction, Park State Bank and Trust, Holiday Home Tour, The Morgan Stanley Foundation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Pikes Peak Rotary Club, Mountain Chalet, the Osborne Trust and the Colorado Parks Foundation.
Friends of Mueller State Park Board Members are Ron Moore – President; Craig Haney – Vice President; Sue Hearon – Secretary; Susan Grina – Treasurer; and Barbara Berger, Gretchen and Paul Darlington, Rusty Merrill, L.J. Scott and Karen Smith.