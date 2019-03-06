AUTO LICENSING & REGISTRATION
Teller County Vehicle Registration
Cripple Creek Office, 689-2951 101 W. Bennett Ave. Cripple Creek 80813
Woodland Park Office, 689-2951 800 Research Drive Woodland Park 80863
Driver’s Licenses
Driver’s License Office, 520-6240 200 S. Cascade Ave. Colorado Springs 80903 car.elpasoco.com
Driver’s License Office, 303-205-5694 2447 N. Union Blvd. Colorado Springs 80909
Colorado Springs Citizens Service Center, 520-6240 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road Colorado Springs 80907
FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Cripple Creek Fire and Emergency, 689-0240 147 E. Bennett Ave. Cripple Creek 80813 cityofcripplecreek.com/departments/fire-emergency-services
Divide Fire Protection District, 687-8773 103 Cedar Mountain Road Divide 80814 dividefire.com
Florissant Fire Rescue, 748-3909 2606 U.S. Highway 24 Florissant 80816 florissantfire.com
Four Mile Fire Protection District, 689-3417 8437 County Road 11 Florissant 80816 fourmilefire.net
Lake George Fire Protection District, 748-3022 8951 County Road 90 Lake George 80827 lakegeorgefire.com
NE Teller County Fire Protection District, 687-1866 1010 Evergreen Heights Drive Woodland Park 80863 netellerfire.org
North Fork Fire Protection District, 303-838-2270 19384 County Road 126 Pine 80470 northforkfire.org
Victor Volunteer Fire Department, 698-2886 500 Victor Ave. Victor 80860 cityofvictor.com/fire-department
POLICE DEPARTMENTS
Emergency 911
Cripple Creek Police Department, 689-2655 101 E. Bennett Ave. Cripple Creek 80813 cityofcripplecreek.com/departments/police-department
Teller County Sheriff’s Office, 687-9652 114000 Highway 24 Divide 80814 tellercountysheriff.com
Woodland Park Police Department, 687-9262 911 Tamarac Parkway Woodland Park 80863 city-woodlandpark.org/home/police-department
CITY GOVERNMENT
Cripple Creek
City Hall, 689-2502 337 E. Bennett Ave. Cripple Creek 80813 cityofcripplecreek.com
Cripple Creek City Council, 689-2502 - Mayor Bruce Brown, brown316@live.com
City Council: - Mayor Pro Tem Chris Hazlett, ralfsbreakroom@hotmail.com - Tom Litherland, aute2tom@gmail.com - Meghan Rozell, meghan.r.rozell@gmail.com - Melissa Trenary, mstrenary@gmail.com
Green Mountain Falls
Town Hall, 684-9414 10615 Unit B Green Mountain Falls Road Green Mountain Falls 80819 gmfco.elpasoco.com
Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees - Mayor Jane Newberry, gmfnewberry@gmail.com
Board of Trustees: - Mayor Pro Tem Tyler Stevens, gmf@tymosaco.net - Chris Quinn, gmfcquinn@gmail.com - Margaret Peterson, gmftrustee.peterson@gmail.com - Katharine Guthrie, gmfguthrie@gmail.com
Victor
City Hall, 689-2284 500 Victor Ave. Victor 80860 cityofvictor.com
Victor City Council, 689-2284 - Mayor Don Daniel, ddaniel@cityofvictor.com
City Council Members: - Terry Akins, takins@cityofvictor.com - Byron L. Hakes, bhakes@cityofvictor.com - Tarla Perdew, tperdew@cityofvictor.com - Michelle Wirtz, mstevens@cityofvictor.com
Woodland Park
City Hall, 687-9246 220 W. South Ave. Woodland Park 80863 city-woodlandpark.org
Woodland Park City Council - Mayor Neil Levy, nlevy@city-woodlandpark.org
• City Council: - Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr, vcarr@city-woodlandpark.org - Kellie Case, kcase@city-woodlandpark.org - Carrol Harvey, charvey@city-woodlandpark.org - Hilary LaBarre, hlabarre@city-woodlandpark.org
LIBRARIES
Peak Library District
Ute Pass Library, 684-9342 8010 Severy Road Cascade 80809 ppld.org/ute-pass-library
Rampart Library District
Florissant Public Library, 748-3939 334 Circle Dr., Florissant 80816, rampart.colibraries.org
Woodland Park Public Library, 687-9281 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park 80863, rampart.colibraries.org
Southern Teller County School/Public Library District
Franklin Ferguson Memorial Library, 689-2800 410 B. St. Cripple Creek 80813
Victor Public Library, 689-2011 124 S. 3rd St. Victor 80860
SCHOOLS
Cripple Creek-Victor District Office, 689-2685 410 N. B St. Cripple Creek 80813 ccvschools.com
Park County District Office, 836-3111 640 Hathaway St. Fairplay 80440 parkcountyre2.org
Lake George Charter School, 748-3911 38874 U.S. Highway 24 Lake George 80827 lakegeorgecharterschool.org
Woodland Park District Office, 686-2000 155 Panther Way Woodland Park 80863 wpsdk12.org
UTILITIES
Black Hills Energy, 888-890-5554 blackhillsenergy.com
Cripple Creek Water & Waste Department, 689-2502 337 E. Bennett Ave. Cripple Creek 80813
Florissant Water & Sanitation District, 748-3565 2244 W. Highway 24 Florissant 80816 colorado.gov/pacific/florissantwsd
Gold Rush Water, 748-0366 2717 W. Highway 24 Florissant 80816
Intermountain Rural Electric Association — IREA, 800-332-9540 800 N. Highway 67 Woodland Park 80863 irea.coop
Teller County Water & Sanitation District, 687-0761 Woodland Park 80863 tellerwater1.com
City of Victor Public Works, 689-5640 500 Victor Ave. Victor 80860
Woodland Park Water & Sewer Services, 686-9680 220 W. South Ave.,Woodland Park 80863 city-woodlandpark.org/home/utilities