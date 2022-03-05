If you are searching for a day trip, an overnighter, or even a week-ender, you may want to check out the mining district of Victor and Cripple Creek.
This area offers breathtaking mountain vistas and scenery, historic hiking trails, antique shopping, historical museums, a glimpse into old and new mining activity and casinos — and you may even cross paths with wildlife. It’s the ideal mountain getaway, with plenty to see and do, and you can decide what fits your fancy.
In quaint downtown Victor, you may just want to park and take a stroll. There are antique shops and the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, an original 1899 building that houses artifacts, books, exhibits and photographs depicting life in Victor from its beginnings to the heyday of gold mining. There is also memorabilia once owned by famous journalist and world traveler Lowell Thomas.
Just down the street, you’ll find the Gold Camp Bakery and Deli. They produce a wide selection of German and American baked goods and offer breakfast items, sandwiches, soup, or pot pie for lunch.
Across the street is the famous Isis Theater. It was built in 1899, but burned down along with most of town that year. It was rebuilt in 1904, and its stage has been used for vaudeville shows, plays and movies. There is a vast display of memorabilia, including vintage costumes, playbills, posters, theater curtains, and the original piano. There is plenty to see while the theater is in the process of being restored.
Another place to check out is the Fortune Club Restaurant, offering good food surrounded by the rich history of the building dating back to 1896. They even have an old-fashioned soda fountain. Talk about nostalgia.
The upstairs was part of the city’s red light district in the mining heyday, but the rooms are now being made into private dining rooms.
Another museum to visit is Victor’s Gold Camp Ag and Mining Museum — a rugged museum that is also a working machine shop, blacksmith shop and assay office. In front of the museum is a cute little art gallery with many pieces drawn, painted, and/or crafted items by local artisans.
If you decide to make it an overnight, there are variety of hotels to choose from. The Victor Hotel on the corner of Fourth Street and Victor Avenue boasts 19th-century charm, 21st-century amenities, and it has an elevator and a restaurant and bar.
If a nod to the macabre strikes you, check out the Black Monarch Hotel on the corner of Victor Avenue and Third Street. Black Monarch is a historical property modernized into a boutique hotel. Rooms are lavishly decorated and themed after some dark and mysterious characters. Included are Bela Lugosi’s Dracula Room and a room dedicated to inventor/electrical engineer Nikola Tesla. Local lore attests that Tesla wired the town of Victor around 1899.
The Best Little Boarding House in Victor is themed after female country singers, and each room is decorated with the singer in mind, such as Lynn Anderson, Tammy Wynette, the Carters, Patsy Cline, and of course, Dolly Parton.
Two scenic roads available from Victor and Cripple Creek that are more than worth mentioning are: Phantom Canyon Road, part of the Gold Belt Scenic Byway, which increases in elevation from 5,500 to 9,500 feet, has two tunnels and three elevated bridges; and Shelf Road, the most adventurous and rugged drive on the Gold Belt Scenic Byway, crossing over limestone cliffs with twists and turns through the area. The rough and mountainous road gets its name because it’s carved out of canyon wall and goes up more than 100 feet in some places. Vehicles with all-wheel drive or four-wheel-drive are probably best.
About two miles outside of Victor on Highway 67 is the Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mine, owned and operated by Newmont Corp. The mine, formerly and historically the Cresson Mine, is an active gold mine. It is the richest gold mine in Colorado history and the only remaining significant producer of gold in the state.
Another four miles and you are in Cripple Creek. Bennett Avenue is the main street, and you will see many casinos to choose from where you can play, and who knows, maybe win a jackpot! There are several restaurants and hotels as well.
The Cripple Creek District Museum complex of five historic buildings includes the Midland Terminal Railway Depot, the Colorado Trading & Transfer, the Assay Office, and two miners’ cabins. Next to the complex is Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad, which is a treat for railroad and history buffs, kids and the whole family. The 45-minute ride reveals scenic wonders around every curve as century-old steam locomotive transports you back to the gold mining days.
As you drive in Cripple Creek, be on the lookout for the donkeys that wander the streets greeting visitors. The burros today are descendants of those brought to Cripple Creek in the 1890s to help carry mining equipment. The burros wander wherever they want and they love treats. If you want to feed them you are asked to use approved treats: carrots, apples, celery, and bananas — they love bananas.
There is so much to explore, learn and experience in Victor and Cripple Creek that you may have to make a few trips to see and do everything the area has to offer.