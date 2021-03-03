Charis Bible College typically sends students on international mission trips, but with pandemic restrictions this year, the Woodland Park college is developing domestic mission outreaches.
The process, no matter what the country, is the same — helping to assist and minister to people in need.
That’s what happened when two teams of students from Charis volunteered on January mission trips to assist at a homeless shelter in Anchorage, Alaska, and on a reservation in Fremont County, Wyoming.
Anchorage
The Alaska trip was CBC’s first-ever mission trip to Anchorage, where 14 students braved the biting chill from Jan. 11-18 to assist the Downtown Hope Center homeless residents and city youth. Students were thrilled to minister to the homeless population and spread the word that accepting Jesus Christ as their savior can bring them eternal life.
“In the second year of CBC, it’s required that students do a mission trip to bless and minister to people around the world,” said Corey Allen Young, deputy press secretary for the State of Alaska and former public relations specialist for Charis Bible College, as well as a CBC graduate. He, along with Alaska nonprofits and churches, organized the trip.
The first day of the Colorado team’s visit saw them enjoying a dog sledding adventure with Iditarod Musher Matthew Failor leading the charge. After that, students assisted the Downtown Hope Center, one of the city’s homeless shelters and soup kitchens where they prepared an assortment of food, sorted through clothes and cleaned, disinfected and organized the facility.
The group also ministered to homeless residents living on the streets of Anchorage and distributed more than 1,000 hats and pairs of socks. Additionally, the group assisted several churches and a youth center and prepared emergency diaper bags for needy families.
A June 6 article published in The Anchorage Daily News reported, “Anchorage faces a homeless crisis and the challenges may be increasing. The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have put further strains on a complex problem.”
The story’s author, Paula Dobbyn, wrote, “Places like Gambell Street in Fairview, East Third Avenue, urban greenbelts like the Chester and Campbell Creek trails, and areas of downtown, Midtown and Spenard. The number of people experiencing homelessness in these places puts a heavy strain on first responders and hospitals. They scare some residents and frustrate many.
“As of Sept. 6, 2020, Anchorage spends tens of millions of dollars every year addressing homelessness. An estimated 1,100 people are officially homeless in Anchorage, and some 7,900 sought some form of homeless assistance in 2019.”
In Anchorage, winter weather peaks in January, the city’s coldest month of the year. “It’s winter here but honestly, it’s about the same temperatures of Woodland Park at this same time,” Young said.
Young described the demographics of the city of Anchorage as one of the nation’s most diverse populations. “Seeing the team wake up and determine in cold temperatures to volunteer, walk the streets, minister, clean and love on people who have been down and out was amazing,” Young said.
“The ability to love on someone during some of the most challenging times in life was the best part of the trip. The students gained valuable experience in the development of ministry and volunteering dealing with people of diverse cultures.”
Young said that understanding the homeless population and how to meet their needs was the most difficult part of the visit. “There are a lot of different factors that play into being homeless, especially in a cold state like Alaska. So, understanding their struggles helped them in seeing how to bless them,” he said.
Wind River Indian Reservation
While the Anchorage group endured bitter cold, the Wyoming team assisted Foundations for Nations and Eagle’s Hope, which serves people on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The reservation is the seventh-largest Indian reservation in the U.S. by area and fifth-largest American Indian reservation by population.
The day kicked off with a gas buy-down, where the group served free meals, gave away free gas and grocery cards and prayed with residents. Students also assisted with a clothing drive in Arapahoe and food drive in Riverton and helped arrange and organize donated items at Eagle’s Hope homeless shelter, a transitional housing facility for homeless residents in Fremont County.
“The gas buy down was CBC student Mandy Fisher’s favorite part of the trip, she told Wyoming News Now, “because it’s not just for church members, it’s not just for people that come in the four walls of the church and give offering or give tithe, or know Jesus already, but it was strictly for the community. It was an opportunity to just give from our hearts, not that we were getting anything in return, but we were just giving to people, and the looks on those faces, they were asking us why would we ever do something like this for them. That’s His love, we don’t have to earn it, He gives freely, and that’s what we have to do.”
Students saw the trip as an opportunity to give from their hearts and to help spread God’s word.
Eagle’s Hope Director Michelle Widmayer said she is thankful for the numerous donations for the shelter received from the community. Presently, the board is discussing possible uses of one of Eagle’s Hope unused buildings and a thrift store also is being discussed.
“We’re just trying to figure out how to better utilize this building and serve our community with needs. It could look like a thrift store, or serving more people and being able to benefit our community that way, but we have this building and we’re just trying to utilize it in the best way we can,” Widmeyer told Wyoming News Now on Jan. 21.
Although CBC conducts annual worldwide mission trips, COVID inspired the college this year to focus its attention in the U.S.
“Charis, due to COVID is developing domestic mission outreaches,” said Eileen Quinn, spokesperson for Woodland Park-based Andrew Wommack Ministries, which founded CBC in 1994.
