On a beautiful late January day in the neighborhood, the first monthly art walk of 2021 in downtown Woodland Park put the spotlight on artists and local businesses.
Initiated by Gayle Gross, founder of SOAR with Network Fundraising, the art walk combines culture, commerce and camaraderie.
Starting from Memorial Park, about 15 people set out for Mountain View Yogurt Plus to chat with the owners Craig and Carolyn Stalnaker and view the artistry of Rita Randolph.
Randolph and Kathleen Clifton represented the Mountain Artists, a nonprofit organization. Clifton highlighted the organization’s scholarship program which is funded by the Mountain Arts Festival in August.
While leading the walk, Gross took time for that late-morning energy boost, coffee with vanilla and espresso yogurt. “Yummy,” she said.
The next stop was Merry Jo Larsen’s and Marty McKenna’s The Cowhand, where Gross displayed her works in the window. One was of Balanced Rock in Garden of the Gods, painted on scene and accented with materials of the earth, gravel, wood and glass, for instance. “You want to touch it,” Gross said.
The walk was leisurely, with some spending more time than others — but catching up at the next stop, Colorado Gear Lab.
The featured artist, April Stark, got rave reviews from the walkers for her watercolors, including Breckenridge View. Stark also paints with acrylics and ink.
For the shop’s owners, George and Lynn Jones, the walk offered the opportunity to show off their new location in the former Curves building. “Business has been great,” she said, adding that the store now offers Keen shoes for men.
Up the street, Tweeds Find Furnishings featured the nature photography of Dana Lee Stoner who captures wildlife in action — such as the photo of a bobcat rolling around a branch.
In another room at Tweeds, Silver Wood musicians Sherri Kardong and Treese Kjeldsen, on flute and guitar, entertained the walkers with soft music.
The last stop was at the new restaurant/bar Rhapsody, where co-owner Erin O’Connell was running around serving drinks and shareable food such as bruschetta.
Rhapsody featured the work of Julie Cutting, who switched from teaching elementary school to painting landscapes and pet portraits.
Along with admiring Cutting’s oils, the walkers were commenting on her colorful cowboy boots while listening to the guitar music of Gary Nicks.
Rhapsody’s colorful cement floor, designed by Becky Campbell at Aspen Interiors in Woodland Park, is part of the artistry.
O’Connell owns the new restaurant with Laura Davis, who teaches special education for eighth-graders.
The Art Walks are from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month in Woodland Park.
For information about the starting points, artists and businesses, check the Facebook page SOARwithnetworkfundraising or text artwalk to 833-763-0494.