Acknowledging disruption caused by the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has changed the deadline from April 1 to Oct. 31.
To energize citizens and spark a response to the 2020 census, the Bureau clocks who’s doing the best job. As of last week, 61.4% of Coloradans had answered the online form that seeks information about who lives in each household.
Colorado fell just behind Utah, where 62.69% of households had responded to the online questionnaire.
Even better is the response from residents in the 5th Congressional District, whose representative is Doug Lamborn, where district, 61.47% had responded as of mid-May. But the 5th lags behind the 4th Congressional District, represented by Jason Crow, where 69.1% had responded.
Bureau representatives intend to soon start dropping off invitation packets at the front doors of homes without a mailing address. Census employees will be wearing masks and personal protective equipment while maintaining social distancing, according to a press release from the bureau.
“We are helping people because of the COVID situation,” said Angie Trelstad, program director for the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek.
The stay-at-home measures for the past three months have played havoc with responses to the census. “We are concerned because so many of our residents are rural and don’t have mailing addresses,” Trelstad said. “The census bureau doesn’t deliver to P.O. Boxes.”
Census responses are critical to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. “But with people not coming out of their houses, it’s difficult now,” Trelstad said. “It’s a simple form but if people don’t have access to a computer they can come in and we’ll help them.”
In Woodland Park, Teller Senior Coalition is adjusting to the interruption caused by the pandemic. “We had all these events planned at the Aspen Mine Center, were going to do all this stuff, then boom, the virus hit,” said Kathy Lowry, the coalition’s director. “The count is so important for revenue for services for seniors as well as for schools.”
With a $2,000 grant from the NextFifty Initiative, the coalition is stepping up efforts to increase the number of responses to include fliers, overtime for staff and extra mileage for rides to coalition offices. “We’re been helping seniors if they don’t have computers,” Lowry said.
For information, go to 2020census.gov.