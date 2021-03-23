Teller County will receive more than $4.92 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Congress March 11.
The stimulus package provides a $1.69 million windfall for the city of Woodland Park, which will receive the funds in two disbursements.
According to information provided by the National Association of Counties, shared by county administrator Sheryl Decker, the funds are part of at total of $362 billion in federal fiscal recovery aid for states and local governments.
Of that, $65.1 billion is provided in direct aid to counties, with an additional $1.5 billion for public lands. The legislation also allocates hundreds of billions of dollars for public health and vaccines, assistance for vulnerable populations, education and housing stabilization, economic recovery assistance and direct assistance for families and individuals.
According to the NACo report, states are not allowed to use the funds to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in the net tax revenue that results from a change in law, regulation or administrative interpretation during the covered period that reduces any tax. If a state violates this provision, it will be required to repay the amount of the applicable reduction to net tax revenue.
A few days after the legislation passed, Republican attorneys general in more than a dozen states threatened legal action against the Biden administration over the economic relief package, a measure they say is unconstitutional.
The Republican officials argue that the relief package, specifically the $362 billion included within to help states and counties, offsets the cost of dealing with the pandemic, limiting those governments’ ability to lower taxes for citizens should they want to.
The rescue plan includes $130 billion in direct aid to local governments, $19.5 billion of which is reserved for cities with populations less than 50,000 people.
“The money can be passed down through the states to cities and businesses,” said Michael Lawson, Woodland Park’s interim city manager.
The funds are supposed to start arriving within 30 days of the state’s receiving the funds from the federal government, he said.
For the city, the stimulus will help fund infrastructure improvements.
“We’re very excited over this,” Lawson said. “We know a lot of folks are struggling.”