After 33 years keeping the books for Teller County, Laurie Litwin is saying farewell as the county’s finance director.
Litwin was hired to clean up an accounting mess in 1986.
“The county had purchased a new software system but they had never gotten the system up and running,” she said, recalling that it was a challenge that kept her up at night. “For a while, I slept with a notepad next to my bed because I’d wake up the middle of the night, make a note and then go back to sleep.”
Litwin doubles as a county historian of sorts. “When I started, we were on the top floor of the courthouse,” she said. “But the building was creaky when you were working late. Yeah, that first year we worked late a lot.”
The county commissioners met in another room on the top floor. “They found a skull in the safe in that room,” Litwin said “The skull had been left over from a murder trial in the 1900s and nobody knew what to do with it. I know they did something with it, but I don’t remember what.”
From a simpler time when the county’s annual budget was maybe $6 million to one that hovers around $25 million, Litwin led the finance office through the updates, the details. “Well,