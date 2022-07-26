Thrilling and exhilarating, the Teller County Fair comes packed with a few heart-stoppers and plenty of animated crowds.
The fair, with all events held at the Teller County Fairgrounds in Cripple Creek, begins with royalty tryouts at 5 p.m. Friday, July 29. Events begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 30 with the motocross and endurocross events that feature dirt bikes tearing around a track. It’s an orchestrated plan that has audiences clapping and cheering. That first day ends with a concert at 7 p.m. and fireworks, if approved, at 9 p.m.
Up next in the thrills department, at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, is the Tough Truck event. “You can bring whatever truck you want,” said Kendra Westfall, a member of the fair board. “If you think your truck can go through the track in the arena, go over bumps, jump hills, we’re going to reach out. Bring Jeeps, trucks, anything.”
To go over the rules, the drivers meet an hour before the event.
Continuing the pace of double daring, the fair events include barrel racing, a calf scramble, wild steer racing and a demolition derby of planned destruction.
“They strip the car to the bare bones, go into the arena and crash into each other and see who can stand it the longest,” Westfall said.
To date, there have been no injuries. “There are rules,” Westfall said.
But there are gentler things to be enjoyed at the county fair, the English Horse Show, for instance.
The fair, which celebrated the century mark in 2020, features projects by youth in the community that highlight Teller County’s agricultural roots. From showing their rabbits, sheep, goats and steers, the 4-H kids are a vital part of what makes the county tick.
The fair is distinguished by the Buyers’ Dinner when the kids earn money by selling their animals.
The fair is uniquely local as one of the events honors the area’s senior citizens with an appreciation luncheon at 11 a.m. Aug. 2 at the fairgrounds.
A favorite among the fans is the dog show at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4. As well, the fair features the domestic skills of 4-H’ers such as quilting, cake decorating, sewing and weaving. There’s even a fashion show.
For the past year, Lilly Allen has served as Queen of the Fair. This year’s queen, Kaylee Hatton, and princess, Sylance Strait, will receive their crowns Aug. 6. The fair concludes with Cowboy Church, a gymkhana and a rodeo Aug. 7.
A tradition that showcases the dedication of youth who spend the year raising animals, engaging in projects that challenge the intellect or perfecting culinary and domestic arts, the county fair has it all.