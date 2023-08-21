County fairs unite the cities, towns, and outlying rural areas within their respective borders, bringing communities together, continuing with time-honored traditions.

They also provide learning opportunities for farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs and families to display their yearlong agricultural efforts and to learn about new techniques and trends relating to the agriculture trade and commercial enterprises.

Fairs are resources of support for rural communities in a forum dating back to a time when farming and ranching was recognized as the core infrastructure to any society.

That importance remains relevant today and is reflected within the Teller County community as a celebration of the unique heritage and tradition of the individuals living within the county lines, providing opportunities to present the fruits of their labors.

Having just completed the 2023 fair, the Teller County Association of Fairs and Shows is already making plans for the 2024 Teller County Fair, according to board president Randy Snare.

“We are making plans as we speak, with a theme, T-shirts, buckles, award money and events,” he said.

On July 13 Newmont Mining Corp. made a $50,000 donation to provide seed money for improvements to the county fairgrounds in Cripple Creek, along with a commitment to support Teller County 4-H programs.

A recent community action plan, compiled following a community forum held last March and approved by the Cripple Creek City Council, identified the fairground property to have great potential, albeit an under-utilized facility.

Snare cited ideas for enhancements including: better viewing opportunities for equestrian and rodeo competitions, making the facility ADA compliant, improvements and additions to the grand stand such as roof coverage, and opening the stage for more events, to name a few.

With its close proximity to the CC-V school, and improvements to the its indoor and outdoor facilities, there may present year-round recreational opportunities for youth.

“4-H Clubs could meet there year-round,” Snare said as he envisions the potential.

According to Snare, with a nonprofit 501 C-3 status, and thanks to Newmont’s seed money, the TCAFAS is able to seek additional monies through matching funds for possible Great Outdoor Colorado grants, as well as seeking a commitment from the City of Cripple Creek to utilize the fairgrounds for community needs.

However, Snare recognizes the importance of participation through programs such as 4-H.

“There was a point in time when less and less kids were participating (in 4-H programs.) However Snare is seeing a turnaround with “more and more kids getting involved.”

Along with the showing of animals, this year’s fair had 90 indoor projects with 60 qualifying for state.

“That’s a huge number for such a small county,” Snare said.

“The fair week is an event every kid looks forward to all year. It’s when families get together and have the opportunity to spend more time with each other. We are all pulling for each one of the kids to be successful,” Snare said.

Teller County 4-H

“4-H has so many ways to get involved. Building on our continued success and tradition of the Teller County Fair, the Teller County Association of Fairs and Shows (TCAFAS) has been working hard to expand with new events and to encourage more participation,” Snare said.

4-H is an informal youth education program of Colorado State University — Teller County Extension.

4-H provides youth, ages 5-18, with the opportunity to explore a variety of programs through numerous projects divided into more than 225 divisions. These divisions range from arts and crafts, photography, model rocketry, foods, clothing, gardening, wildlife, woodworking, to dog obedience, small animals, horses and livestock.

4‑H programs are grounded in the belief that kids learn best by doing. Kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like science, health, agriculture and civic engagement. Kids can concentrate on one focus area or they can try a variety of programs throughout their 4‑H experience.

4-H clubs in Teller County include the traditional agriculture, raising animals, baking, cooking, and sewing along with design and artistry. Educational trends have been updated to include robotics, filmmaking, leathercraft, woodworking, metalwork, shooting sports, etymology and horticulture as well as projects focused on science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and the arts. 4-H members can also gain skills in activities such as shooting sports with air rifles, photography, sketching, and welding.

Sign-up for 4-H begins in October and runs through November and there are myriad ways to become involved with support for every kind of project imaginable.