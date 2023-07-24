Since its incorporation in 1927, the Teller County Fair has become an important part of heritage, tradition, education and celebration for the entire community.

Today, local fairs remain relevant, providing an opportunity for farmers, ranchers and families to display their yearlong agricultural efforts and to learn about new techniques and trends relating to the agriculture trade and commercial enterprises.

Now in its 86th year, the 2023 Teller County Fair offers an abundance of activities for county-wide participation. The fair board continues to expand the annual fair to include new events and trends, as well as retaining traditional and popular events. Most of the events and exhibits are free or reasonably priced.

The 2023 Teller County Fair theme is “Making Memories” and the nine-day schedule is filled with a wide variety of activities beginning July 29, sure to make lasting memories for years to come.

On display and scheduled throughout the week will be livestock judging, including horses, fowl, rabbit, goats, sheep, swine and beef.

The county fair venue is a perfect opportunity for exhibitors to participate in a multitude of categories including quilts, canned goods, leatherwork, woodcraft, garden produce, baked goods, artwork, jewelry beadwork, photography, crafts and plants for competition and bragging rights. Winners receive ribbons and premiums and then move on to competition at the Colorado State Fair.

And, if an exhibit category doesn’t exist, a class will be created.

The fair board philosophy contends that, “Everybody grows something, builds something, or can make something that can be entered into the fair.”

It isn’t too late to prepare a project for entry into the Open Class Exhibit, which can be submitted July 29-30 at the fairgrounds located on Teller 1, just west of Cripple Creek.

For detailed open class entry categories and competition rules, and participation information, go to the Teller County Association of Fairs and Shows website at www.tcafas.org.

Fair highlights

The fair schedule begins July 29 with a Motorcross Competition at 8:30 a.m., DJ Dance at 7 p.m., followed by a Fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

From that point on, it only gets better throughout the week with a Tuff Truck Competition, Demolition Derby, Horse and Dog Show, Quilt Show, 4-H Livestock Judging and Auction, Pageants, Fashion Revue, Ice Cream Social, Family Fun Day, Carnival, Dance, Cowboy Church, plus a Steak BBQ and Dance. Throughout the nine- day event, this years’ fair schedule includes a wide variety of activities for community participation.

For detailed event schedule information, check out the website at www.tcafas.org.