In the old days, emergency services were chiefly reserved for accidents or medical issues in response to “911” calls.
Nowadays, multiple agencies in Teller, and parts of El Paso and Park counties, have joined together to broaden their reach. In addition to responding to “911” calls, emergencies services are involved in hospice care, trauma intervention for substance abuse or behavioral-health issues, and vaccinations.
Last year, for instance, Ute Pass Community Paramedics provided 47 in-home COVID-19 vaccinations for residents unable to leave their homes, as well as for 25 residents with complex medical needs.
In November, the paramedics, in partnership with Teller County Public Health, began administering monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with COVID-19. “We are one of the first areas in the state to use EMS to provide that service in individual homes,” said Jeremy DeWall, M.D., in a Dec. 16 report to the Teller County Board of County Commissioners. “That medication has been shown to significantly decrease the risk of hospitalization. It’s available for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.”
As well, the emergency department at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital administers the monoclonal antibodies treatment, said DeWall, who is an emergency medical physician with UCHealth as well as one of two medical directors for Teller County EMS services, along with Timothy Hurtado, D.O.
In partnership with Colorado Palliative/Hospice Care and Solaris Hospice, EMS agencies are involved in hospice care. “One of the biggest challenges of hospice is the requirement of nursing staff along with staffing ability so we are working to help try to breach some of those gaps,” DeWall said.
At the request of law enforcement EMS has initiated an indirect mental health program. “As we know there is a lot of difficulty in engaging with individuals who may be suicidal and/or homicidal who have weapons,” DeWall said. “There is a safety concern not only for law enforcement and providers but the patients themselves.”
As a result, community paramedics have been trained according to the FBI hostage/negotiation program. “We’re trying to de-escalate those patients as best we can to have better outcomes,” he said. “And we have had lives saved for citizens in our community, just in the short time that we’ve had that program this year.”
DeWall predicted that EMS expanded services will help make a difference in health needs during the ongoing pandemic. “Many people are stuck in their homes, the health care system is in crisis, has been and continues to be, with large volumes of patients who need access to care,” he said. “We typically have that in Teller County.”
As a result, the community paramedics developed a telehealth program. “In 2021 we had 157 telehealth visits in patient’s homes, working with Southwest Teller County EMS and Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District,” DeWall said.
In some cases, the providers focused on the responses to patients with behavioral-health issues. “We believe that substance abuse and behavioral health patients should be and are treated in Teller County the exact same way as a medical, trauma or any other patient,” he said. “There is no difference in how we respect, care for and manage those patients.”
DeWall noted the toll on today’s EMS providers. “It’s difficult for providers, especially volunteers, to keep up their mental health with, essentially trauma, at the number of calls,” he said. “We’ve had more calls than we’ve ever done in the history of Teller County EMS. We’ve had super sick patients. We’re dealing with PPE (Personal protective equipment) constantly, So, we really want to help our providers so they can help others.”
The EMS system includes all the fire departments: Florissant, Divide, Cripple Creek, Woodland Park (Northeast Teller County Fire) Cripple Creek, Victor, Four Mile, Teller Sheriff Tactical Team, Lake George/EMS, Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park, Cripple Creek Gold Mine Rescue and Teller County Search & Rescue.