A former Cripple Creek City councilman appeared the victor in the Cripple Creek mayor's race, defeating another local politician who said she sought to disrupt the status quo in the small mountain community.
Milford Ashworth led the mayor's race with 156 votes on Tuesday night, or nearly 61%. City Councilwoman Meghan Rozell trailed with 100 votes, the unofficial results showed.
"I appreciate all the support from the people (who) helped me and all the voters that voted for me," Ashworth said Tuesday night.
He campaigned on the city's successes during his 2009-17 council tenure, including road improvement projects, upgrades to a local water treatment plant and an effort to build a park.
The former construction company owner has also worked to foster economic growth while on boards and committees in Cripple Creek and Mount Vernon, Ind., where he previously lived.
Now, he's likely to take the reins in the small mountain community of roughly 1,200 people as the successor of term-limited Mayor Bruce Brown.
"Right now, my priorities (are) the infrastructure and housing," he said.
Ashworth stressed the need for the city to "catch up" on necessary improvements to streets, water lines and sewers.
He's also suggested lowering developer fees to attract more homebuilders who can fulfill the city's housing shortage.
"It's something that's been a problem for a long time, and it’s something that’s pretty hard to solve," he said of the housing issue. "It's not going to happen overnight.
Rozell declined to comment on the results.
Thomas Litherland was beating Nancy McDonald in the race to become Cripple Creek's Ward 4 city council representative, but only by 11 votes of the 127 that had been counted so far, the unofficial results show.
Proposition DD, which would legalize sports betting, was too close to call statewide. But legal wagering appeared to have won the approval of Cripple Creek voters.
In addition to voting on the statewide measure, the city's residents were also asked to vote on municipal Issue 2C, which would allow sports betting in Cripple Creek if Proposition DD is approved. Issue 2C was passing 199 votes, or nearly 74 percent, the early results show.