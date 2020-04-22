WPSD OPENS PRE-K, KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
Woodland Park School District is accepting registration information for students who will be attending pre-kindergarten and kindergarten in the fall of 2020. Basic forms are available now on the district website, wpsdk12.org. This information is needed to begin planning for the 2020-21 school year.
WPSD will not be collecting regular registration documents at this time but will ask for those on Aug. 4 at registration. Those forms may be found on the WPSD website starting July 1.
APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED FOR SCHOLARSHIPS
Heuser & Heuser law firm is reminding the Southern Colorado community that there’s still time to apply for five $1,000 scholarships toward tuition or other education-related expenses.
Colorado high school juniors and seniors who will be attending college, trade school, or joining the military are eligible to apply.
To apply, submit a hard-copy essay, no longer than 1,000 words, that answers the following question: What is one thing you would change about your hometown? In your essay, please describe why and how you would change it, and how you would maintain the change you wish to see in your hometown.
Send your essay, along with your name, phone number, and email address, to:
Heuser & Heuser, L.L.P.
ATTN: Emily Stockton
625 N. Cascade Ave. #300
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Applications are due May 15. Five chosen winners will be notified June 1. Heuser & Heuser will coordinate a time with winners so they can pick up their awards.
Call 719-387-7317 with any questions.